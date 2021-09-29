Executive gives version of mistakes and criticizes Sport’s football department team: “Too weak” | sport

This Tuesday night, he finally answered.

When answering the questions, he adopted an incisive tone. In the case of entries, he attributed the responsibility to football manager Luana Moreno. As for Pedro Henrique’s situation, he said that he acted based on a legal opinion issued by the rubro-negro legal department.

In addition to the executive, the ge he sought, throughout Tuesday, to contact the former vice-president of football at Sport, Nelo Campos, and the manager. The first announced that he will speak during the week. Luana Moreno, in turn, informed that she will have a meeting this Wednesday with the club’s board and will speak after that.

Check below the executive’s explanations for Sport’s mistakes:

Players not entered in Serie A

Midfielder Nicolás Aguirre, forward Vander Vieira and goalkeeper Saulo were hired by Sport near the end of the Serie A registration deadline (last Friday). Names were published in the IDB, but were not entered in time for the competition. Right-back Jeferson was not even regularized with the CBF.

Thus, the four cannot play in the only competition that the Lion competes, even though they have a contract with the club until the end of the season – a fact that caused the departure of all red and black football management.

Sport is at risk of losing Serie A points due to Pedro Henrique’s irregular squad

Exchange of messages shows that Sport was notified of irregularity by Pedro Henrique

Asked about the error, Felipe Albuquerque said that only football manager Luana Moreno can answer why the registration was not made on Friday, the last possible day for that.

– They (the board) make it very clear (in the farewell letter) that it was a commonplace process, which had been happening for many years naturally. The application takes 30 seconds to do, so it’s strange that it wasn’t done. They had Friday all day and she (Luana) didn’t. Why wasn’t it done? Only she can answer. Only she had access to the CBF system – he said, noting that it is a simple process.

Thiago Neves detonates the board of Sport: “They invented lies and want to leave after the shit”

– It’s all via the system. CBF has a system. Just click on the athlete’s name and drag (with the mouse) into the competition. It’s a very simple procedure. It is to enter the Gestão Web (the CBF system), enter the athlete’s name and register. If it were at 23:49, I would have done it (considering that the registration window would close at 12:00) – added Felipe Albuquerque.

Sport’s Board of Directors leaves the club after errors in the registration of players

“They only realized the error on Saturday morning, because Saulo was related. So much so that Saturday only the information (in the press) of Saulo is published. Aguirre and Vander only come out on Sunday (the information that they were not registered). The problem was happening in scale. The first error they detect is Saulo’s on Saturday. Sunday they detect that Vander and Aguirre were not regularized either.”

Unlike the unregistered reinforcements, defender Pedro Henrique arrived at the club in August, on loan from Internacional, well before the deadline for signings. He was regularized and played four matches.

Check out the statement from the board of Sport

On Tuesday, the information was made public that he would be unable to play for Sport for having exceeded the limit of six matches in the competition for Colorado. And that their participation in the four games for the Lion would be irregular, which could result in a loss of up to 17 points for the club in Serie A.

Sport formalizes removal of the football board after error in the registration of reinforcements for Serie A

Situation that has an aggravating factor: an exchange of messages revealed that Sport had been alerted by the CBF system that the defender had exceeded the game limit to transfer to another Serie A team. Nelo Campos then questions Felipe Albuquerque about the athlete’s condition. The executive guarantees, in the conversation, that the player is able to defend the Rubro-negro.

Felipe Albuquerque’s explanation is that he only assured vice president Nelo Campos that the defender was fit to play for the Lion because the club’s legal department issued an opinion to that effect.

“When he registers, he gives the error (a system message). Luana saw the error, consulted the legal department. The department gave a favorable opinion based on the REC (Specific Regulation of Competition). Only the judgment (possible judgment in the STJD, if Sport is denounced) it will be able to say who is right and who is wrong. “

The problem, in this case, is that Pedro Henrique’s impediment – notified by the system – was due to the fact that, in two games he was among Inter reserves, he received a yellow card. And, according to the General Regulations for Competitions (RGC), the substitute who is warned is considered an effective participant in that duel.

Amid the crisis in the board, Sport bitter the club’s worst campaign in Serie A of running points

Thus, Pedro Henrique would have made seven games for Colorado, since he took the field in another five games. Above, therefore, the maximum limit of six, beyond which no player can act for another team in the tournament.

Felipe Albuquerque argues that Sport was based on the Specific Regulation of Serie A, which provides that the athlete is only considered a participant in the game if he starts or enters during the match. It makes no reference to the inclusion of duels in which the player is cautioned as a substitute.

According to Felipe Albuquerque, this was the understanding of Leão’s legal department, which led Luana and himself to believe that the CBF message was a “system error”.

– The legal firm understands that only five matches are computed on account of article 42 of the competition’s specific regulation (in fact, it is article 11) and they do the analysis. Two lawyers return the document, she (Luana) enters the document at the Pernambuco Federation of Football (which transmits it to CBF), runs over the system. The letter is a document of the club. Letterhead, dated. I tell (Nelo) that he is fit because he had legal support. Two lawyers had made it clear that the athlete was in match condition.

Despite the recent controversy regarding the matter, Felipe Albuquerque maintains the opinion that the player could enter the field for Sport.

“The understanding, only the courts will be able to judge. The specific regulation is very clear. What he says is that the games that the athlete enters the field will be computed.”

Felipe Albuquerque asked to leave Sport last Friday, the day before these problems began to appear publicly. According to the executive, the exit is not directly related to these facts.

– That’s not what took me away from Sport, because Nelo gave an interview on Saturday and doesn’t mention any of these facts. I went out the front door, hugged him, said goodbye to Gustavo Florentín in the field. It had nothing to do with any of this. Even because there was no mistake yet. The error happens from 12 am (on Saturday, the day after he leaves). And (in the case of) Pedro Henrique, I was always supported by the document. There is absolutely no connection.

What made the executive leave the club – he says – were two things: the “very weak” work team and the political division he sees in Leão.

“I told Nelo at my farewell, inside CT field one, on Friday: ‘Nelo, I’m leaving because I couldn’t work at Sport. The political structure is very entrenched and the work team is very weak.’

Regarding the political structure, Albuquerque argues that the presence of many directors made his work difficult. It took away his autonomy.

– A very deep-rooted political structure. I told him that. Sport’s decision-making was very slow, so much so that (the president) Léo Lopes recognizes it. I’m not used to. If these mistakes happened at the clubs where I played, it would be 100% my responsibility, because I did everything. At Sport I didn’t have autonomy.