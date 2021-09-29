Extension of aid is on the table, says minister João Roma – Notícias

One month from the end of emergency aid, the Jair Bolsonaro government began to discuss the possibility of extending the benefit, paid to vulnerable people due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, stated that the issue “is on the table”, although no decision has been taken.

“There needs to be an effort by the Brazilian state to protect 25 million citizens,” he said, referring to the public that currently receives emergency aid but would remain outside the new successor policy of Bolsa Família.

Recreated in April, the 2021 emergency aid pays from R$150 to R$375 monthly to about 39 million eligible families, while the new Auxílio Brasil should reach 16.5 million. According to Roma, although the cases of Covid-19 and death from the disease have decreased in the wake of vaccination, the impacts of the crisis remain. “The pandemic is over, but its social effects are not.”

The extension of emergency aid has also been advocated by government allies in Congress. For this wing, the measure can be adopted even if the impasse around the court-ordered debts is resolved, judicial debts that jumped to R$ 89.1 billion in 2022 and occupied the fiscal space previously reserved for the expansion of Bolsa Família.

The government presented a PEC (Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution) to divide the debts, but the text is being negotiated with parliamentarians and has not yet been voted on.

Among government allies in Congress, it is estimated that the two measures (PEC for precatórios/Auxílio Brasil and extension of emergency aid) are not linked and are independent.

Despite this, each day without progress in the solution of judicial debts is counted at the Palácio do Planalto as an added boost to the idea of ​​extending emergency aid. Mainly because, without solving the precatório, the average ticket for the new benefit would be R$194.45, an increase of only R$8.51. The value is considered unfeasible from a political as well as a social point of view. President Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek reelection next year, has promised at least R$300.

Despite the explicit defense of government ministers, the extension of the benefit to the vulnerable faces resistance from the Ministry of Economy. Paulo Guedes’ team does not see legal and technical support for a new round of the benefit, precisely because the number of cases and deaths is falling as a result of vaccination. For the technicians, there is no way, in the current scenario, to justify the opening of a new extraordinary credit to allow for additional expenses outside fiscal constraints, such as the spending ceiling, which limits the advance of expenses to inflation.

A source at the top of the Legislative says that the curve of cases and deaths is falling, “but not that of unemployment, hunger and inflation.” The country currently has 14.4 million unemployed, and inflation crossed the double-digit frontier in the 12-month period up to mid-September (up 10.05%).

Proponents of the extension also argue that other countries are extending their emergency programs until April 2022. In this wing’s assessment, even though the economic team celebrates the “V-shaped recovery”, the situation is not normal. Hence the need to “give a palatable response” to the social crisis, without this implying fiscal irresponsibility.

