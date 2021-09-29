Facebook invests US$50m to build ‘metaverse’ – Link

Facebook conducted research to understand teen behavior on the platform

Facebook announced this Monday, 27, that it will invest US$ 50 million in a partnership to build the so-called metaverse, digital world in which people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment.

The world’s largest social network has invested heavily in virtual and augmented realities, including eyewear headsets and technological wristbands.

The resources will be used over two years to ensure that metaverse technologies are “built in an inclusive and empowering way,” Facebook said.

The company said it plans to work with researchers in four areas, including privacy and data security, to allow users to get help if something they see in the metaverse makes them uncomfortable.

It will also research how to create technologies that are inclusive and accessible to all users, and will also “encourage competition” in the industry.

Facebook has faced a number of issues involving the internet, such as the spread of misinformation and the negative impact of the social network on teenagers.

A Facebook executive will testify next Thursday at a US Senate committee hearing on the impact of his Instagram app on the mental health of young users.

Partners in Facebook’s new metaverse fund include Washington DC’s Howard University, Seoul National University, and the University of Hong Kong.