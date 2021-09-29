Fafy Siqueira says he hated acting at ‘Professor Raimundo’s School’

Next October 17th, Fafy Siqueira turns 67 and said that he has undergone a major transformation since the beginning of the pandemic. The artist suffered a fall and broke three ribs, needing to rest for more than a month. In this period, Fafy started a diet in which he consumed a set amount of daily calories and ended up saying goodbye to 12 kilos.

“I was forced to rest until I was cured. Then, during the year, I ended up gaining nine kilos due to this new routine with the quarantine. Then came January, I looked at me and said: ‘I can’t.’ From there, I started on a diet that consists of consuming 1,600 calories a day and exercising. Since then, I have eliminated 12 kilos. I’ve always been like that. I’m the biggest accordion I know: I get fat, I lose weight, I get fat, I lose weight,” she told O Globo newspaper.

The actress, who has remained professionally active, highlighted that it is not easy to make humor amid so much sadness caused by the deaths of Covid-19: “I think that we (humorists) are warriors and I usually repeat a sentence by Paulo Gustavo, which was the king of our humor after Chico Anysio: ‘Laughing is an act of resistance’. We currently have this mission to make Brazil forget this whole misfortune. We need to offer moments of fun”.

See +: Fafy Siqueira went through a difficult recovery after suffering a fall

AT SCHOOL, MEMORIES TO FORGET

Despite not sparing praise to Chico Anysio, the actress, who was a member of the “Escola do Professor Raimundo”, said that she doesn’t have such good memories of the period she worked in the attraction:

“I hated backstage at ‘School’. The men only knew how to talk about football and thought they were the best. And, in my opinion, the best in that class was Claudia Jimenez, with Dona Cacilda. I joined towards the end too and felt that they were no longer on the same gas. By the way, I know they’ll hate me for saying this, but I found this new version of ‘Escolinha’ much better. That’s what happened to ‘Zorra Total’ in the end. It was very boring”, he said.

PASSIONATE AND FIGHTING AGAINST PREJUDICE

Recently Fafy Siqueira formalized his union with actress and director Fernanda Lorenzoni, with whom he already shared toothbrushes. They have been together for five years.

“We were already married, but we decided to put it on paper. I am living in a marriage moment that I have never had in my life. We love each other too much. Our families adore each other”, he said Fafy.

The relationship revelation was made last year and since then Fafy has been surprised by the reactions: “I’m completely bisexual, but I’ve always been very discreet. People saw me with boyfriends and, when I dated a girl, I was quiet. After I talked about my relationship, in three days we were on all the gossip sites, but people thought it was cool.”

At the end of 2020, however, when posting a photo with her partner on a beach, the artist suffered several attacks due to the age difference. She is 30 years older than Fernanda.

“I’ve never posted any pictures nor kissing her hand. At that time, I was very sad because of the death of Paulinho, from Roupa Nova, who was a person I adored. We were on a beach with her parents and we took a photo together. I decided to post with an excerpt of a song from the band: ‘I love you and I’ll scream for everyone to hear’. Then they started to tease me, saying she was my daughter, my granddaughter… That irritated me so much that I deleted my Instagram account. I went without months, until I decided to come back”.

See +: Fafy Siqueira rebuts criticism of his relationship

SHE IS NOT THE ALLIGATOR!

Professionally, Fafy premiered on the last September 13th, on the TNT channel, the program “MEME da Comédia”. She is one of the attraction judges, which highlights a contest of new comedians.

“I made my living through music contests and to this day I’m addicted to watching. I see all the programs like ‘The Voice’, competitions from ‘Programa do Ratinho’, ‘Canta Comigo’ and now ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’. By the way, I want to make it very clear that I’m not the alligator. So it’s really cool for me to participate in a contest for new comedians. An incredible opportunity”.

Fafy Siqueira she highlighted that she had pleasant surprises at “MEME da Comédia” and that she felt proud to see women emerging in the area, where machismo has also been present for years.

“In my generation, a woman to make humor had to be ugly. I was a pretty girl and in every job they tried to make me look ugly, whether it was painting my teeth or putting on a fake eyebrow. In this program I saw beautiful girls, without any characterization and very funny. It’s a huge victory.”

MAIN NEWS

TV Globo cancels ‘Malhação’ and will reformulate the schedule

Samara Felippo reveals about drunkenness and talks about demands for constant beauty

Farm 13: Rico freaks out and purposely causes punishment

Will Smith will produce a musical based on a serial song

Farm 13: See how the second swidden was formed