Fafy Siqueira says he hates backstage at Escolinha: ‘If they thought’

Fafy Siqueira recalled the backstage of “Professor Raimundo’s Little School” and complained about the macho humor behind the scenes of the program.

I hated backstage at Escolinha. The men only knew how to talk about football and thought they were the best. And, in my opinion, the best in that group was Claudia Jimenez, with Dona Cacilda. I joined towards the end too and felt that they were no longer on the same gas, said in an interview with columnist Patricia Kogut.

The actress also said that she prefers the new version of “Escolinha”. “By the way, I know they’ll hate me for saying this, but I thought this new version of Escolinha was much better. That’s what happened with Zorra Total in the end. It was very boring,” he explained.

Fafy also recalled the fall he suffered during the pandemic, which ended up fracturing three ribs.

“I was forced to rest until I was cured. Then, during the year, I ended up gaining nine kilos due to this new routine with the quarantine. Then came January, I looked at myself and said: ‘It’s impossible.’ From then on, I started to to go on a diet that consists of consuming 1,600 calories a day and exercising. Since then, I’ve eliminated 12 kilos. I’ve always been like that. I’m the biggest accordion I know: I get fat, I get thin, I get fat, I lose weight,” he concluded.