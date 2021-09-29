Fafy Siqueira talks about losing 12 kilos and recalls backstage at ‘Escolinha’: ‘I hated’

Fafy Siqueira in September last year and currently (Photo: Reproduction)

About to turn 67, on the 17th, Fafy Siqueira tells that he has undergone a major transformation since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. She suffered a fall and broke three ribs, needing to rest for more than a month:

– I was forced to rest until I was cured. Then, during the year, I ended up gaining nine kilos due to this new routine with the quarantine. Then came January, I looked at me and said: “It’s not possible”. From there, I started on a diet that consists of consuming 1,600 calories a day and exercising. Since then, I have eliminated 12 kilos. I’ve always been like that. I’m the biggest accordion I know: I get fat, I lose weight, I get fat, I lose weight.

Fafy has also remained professionally active. She points out that it’s not easy to make humor amid so much sadness caused by the deaths of Covid-19:

– I think we (comedians) we are warriors and I usually repeat a phrase by Paulo Gustavo, who was the king of our humor after Chico Anysio: “Laughing is an act of resistance”. We currently have this mission to make Brazil forget this whole misfortune. We need to offer fun times.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Fafy, who does not spare praise for Chico Anysio, was a member of the “Escola do Professor Raimundo”. Unfortunately, however, he says he has not-so-good memories of the period:

– I hated backstage at “Escola”. The men only knew how to talk about football and thought they were the best. And, in my opinion, the best in that group was Claudia Jimenez, with Dona Cacilda. I joined towards the end too and felt that they were no longer on the same gas. By the way, I know they’ll hate me for saying this, but I found this new version of “Escolinha” much better. That’s what happened to “Zorra Total” in the end. It was very boring.

Fafy Siqueira and his wife, Fernanda Lorenzoni, last year (Photo: Reproduction)

Fafy Siqueira currently (Photo: Reproduction)