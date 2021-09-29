Fagner passes Ralf and enters Corinthians’ top-3 at the Brazilian Nationals; see list

Right-back Fagner won an important milestone in the derby against Palmeiras, last Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. In the Corinthians triumph over the arch-rivals, the defender registered his 230th game for Corinthians in Brazilian Championships, becoming third in this category.

The number made him surpass another very important name in Timão’s recent history: Ralf. The defensive midfielder left the club in 2020 with 229 matches played with the Alvinegra shirt.

Created in the base categories of Timão, the player is now competing for the ninth edition of the tournament wearing the alvinegra shirt. The journey began in 2006, when he made his professional debut, and has been uninterrupted since 2014, when he returned to the club where he was trained as a player.

With his 230 duels, Fagner is only behind two of the club’s legends in the list of games for the main national competition: left-back Wladimir, with 267 matches, and goalkeeper Cássio, who has set 304 games so far.

As the tournament only started to be played in turn and return in 2003, many of the athletes who played in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s have incomparable numbers with those of the recent generation. To give you an idea, half of the top-10 played for Corinthians from 2010 onwards.

More games in the Brazilian Championship

Cassio – 304 games Wladimir – 267 games Fagner – 230 games Ralph – 229 games Ronaldo Giovanelli – 206 games Danilo – 194 games Vaguinho – 191 games Gil – 190 games Ze Maria – 173 games Jo – 163 games

