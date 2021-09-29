Fall in vaccination rates should ‘resurrect’ eradicated diseases in the country – 29/09/2021

Brazil did not reach any of the coverage targets for childhood vaccines available by the PNI (National Immunization Program) in 2020. Despite being free, safe and effective, immunization was only 75% (ideally rates are always above 90%) , last year, accentuating a fall that had been going on since 2015 and that opens the door for diseases that have already been eradicated in the country to resurrect.

Childhood vaccination is mandatory in Brazil, according to the ECA (Statute of Children and Adolescents). In the case of Bolsa Família, for example, the no vaccination of children leads to suspension of the benefit. See here the complete calendar of the Ministry of Health.

Last year, the Brazilian vaccination rate regressed to coverage rates similar to those of the 1980s. The pandemic is just one of the factors that explain the phenomenon, since vaccination coverage has been falling for at least six years.

The document “Overview of Vaccination Coverage in Brazil”, by the IEPS (Institute of Studies for Health Policies), released in May, says that “Brazil and the world have seen vaccines become victims of their own success.”

“The perception of low risk due to the huge decline in the prevalence and/or eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases and the increased concern about the safety and reliability of vaccines have led to a reduction in vaccine coverage and the resurgence of disease outbreaks”, he shows the report.

The best example of this occurred with the return of measles, which reappeared after years of eradication. “He came back because of the low vaccination coverage”, says Renato Kfouri, president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations).

Protection against the disease is included in the MMR vaccine, which also protects against mumps and rubella. It is given free of charge in two doses by the SUS (Unified Health System) at health posts.

In 2016, the WHO (World Health Organization) granted Brazil the disease eradication certificate. Three years later, the country lost its certification.

In 2019, the country registered 20,901 cases of the disease. In 2020, 8,448 cases of measles were confirmed. “Today we have an active circulation of the measles virus, which is now expanding. The numbers have fallen in the last year not because of vaccination, but because of non-pharmacological measures against covid-19”, he completes.

One of the researchers’ concerns is that, with the gradual return to normal activities with the advance of vaccination against covid-19, other communicable diseases should claim more victims.

We have other diseases eliminated in the country that can return due to the drop in coverage, such as maternal rubella, congenital rubella, tetanus, polio. And we have several diseases controlled by immunization like whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, polio. Renato Kfouri, president of SBIm

The drop in polio coverage catches the attention of the president of SBIm. In the last six years, vaccine coverage has fallen from levels above 95% and remained at 76% in 2020. In the North and Northeast regions, these coverages were even lower: by 65% ​​and 72%, respectively.

In 1997, the presenter Xuxa campaigned for vaccination alongside the doll Zé Gotinha Image: Paulo Giandalia/Folhapress

Polio vaccination has always been a symbol of childhood vaccination in the country and gave rise to the symbol of Brazilian immunization, the “Zé Gotinha”.

Today, however, instead of drops every 15 months, the vaccine is injectable and given in doses from two months of age.

The last case of polio in Brazil occurred in 1989, in Paraíba, but as the virus is still circulating in the world (it is endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan) the world has not been freed.

“We are worried about the Afghan crisis. It was already difficult to control — can you imagine now with these problems of theirs?! In addition, we will have a greater circulation of people from there on the planet, and this virus could return. There is little to eradicate it from the world. , but with the low coverage —which does not only occur in Brazil— it is difficult”, says Kfouri.

In practice, it is enough that a child who has not been vaccinated here has contact with another child who has the virus, and the disease can start an endemic cycle again in the country. “Polio is a disease that has no cure, but it can be avoided with vaccination coverage”, complete.

Falls and campaigns

The IEPS document highlights that the biggest drop in vaccine coverage occurred with hepatitis B in children up to 30 days old, which registered a loss of 16 percentage points in one year, followed by BCG (tuberculosis) and the first dose of MMR, which suffered reductions of approximately 14 and 15 percentage points, respectively.

“With the exception of pneumococcal, the percentages of coverage of all vaccines analyzed were less than 80% in 2020”, says the document.

Renato Kfouri points out that younger people tend not to realize the importance of vaccination. “These are diseases that people don’t know about, have never seen and think they don’t need to be vaccinated, or vaccinated their children. We were already realizing this until 2019, and 2020, with the problem of the pandemic, it only got worse”, he points out.

In addition to complacency, we also have several factors such as lack of trust in governments and health professionals; convenience of schedules; the growth of anti-vaccination movement; continuous communication fails. There are currently no campaigns to vaccinate against all diseases, this hinders everyone. Renato Kfouri

He also recalls that one of the things that needs to be made clear to the population is that the vaccine is not just an individual protection. “Look in the case of polio: we have to have 95% vaccination coverage because there are people who cannot take it. High coverage protects those who cannot do certain vaccines. It’s what we call collective immunity, which protects for their surroundings , for example, the immunodepressed child”, he explains.

For him, the key to recovery is in educational and informational campaigns. “We have seen, in the case of covid, that Brazilians believe in vaccines. This is a consequence of our PNI, which has always carried a message of confidence and security that the population believes a lot. Brazil will be one of the countries that will have the greatest coverage against covid, but we also need to reverse the low coverage of other diseases”, affirms.

“We have a wonderful calendar, very complete, with safe, effective and free vaccines”, says Kfouri.

Ministry charges municipalities

THE Live well, the Ministry of Health said that immunization followed and continues as a routine during the pandemic and asks the population to look for health centers to update the vaccination booklet.

“The folder recommends that the work processes of health teams be planned with the aim of immunizing as many people as possible against the diseases, according to the guidelines of the National Vaccination Calendar”, he says.

The ministry also guides municipal health managers to establish local partnerships with public and private institutions, to decentralize vaccination as much as possible.

“In addition, each municipality must establish strategies, considering expanding vaccination coverage, in order to achieve vaccination goals,” he claims.

Vaccination Movement Campaign

To warn about the importance of keeping vaccines up to date, the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases) launches today (29) the campaign Vaccination Movement, which aims to raise awareness about the risks of falling vaccination coverage in Brazil.

Check out the campaign contents here on UOL and also on the website http://movimentovacinacao.com.br/.