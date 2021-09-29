Farm 13: Erasmo gives details of staying with Erika Schneider, and explains why it ended: ‘I would never tell her that’; watch

In the early hours of this Wednesday (29th), Erasmo Viana opened a conversation with Bil Araujo about the former hostage, Erika Schneider. It all happened after the pawn heard criticism from Marina Ferrari for allegedly speaking negatively about the end of the relationship with the dancer.

Isolated with the ex-BBB in a corner of the house after the formation of the new farm, Erasmo revealed details of the intimacy with the blonde and also explained what motivated him to end the relationship. “There was a really cool thing with her (Erika), but the fact that I find her a little limited in some things is the fact that made me lose not the admiration, but the desire to want to continue something”, declared.

Continues after Advertising

Afterwards, the pawn claimed that he did not reveal the truth behind the breakup to Schneider, as he was afraid of hurting her. “We stayed twice, we had sex, but do you know when you are expecting something more?”, questioned Viana. “You want to exchange one more idea with the person, you want to dialogue and see that you won’t. It was a very shallow thing, sometimes, [Erika] had some very futile subjects. I was never going to reach out to her and say that. How am I going to get to the girl to hurt her? I’m going to say: ‘Wow, Erika, I liked you, there was some crazy chemistry, but I don’t think you develop.’ I would never tell her that, or any other woman. I walk away”, he scored, for the whole of Brazil to see.

While Erasmo continued with the long speech, Bil remained silent, listening to his colleague in confinement, who then spoke about his and his ex’s entry into the reality series on RecordTV. According to Viana, he offered his support to Schneider when the dancer received the proposal to participate in the 13th edition of “A Fazenda”. “We stayed, there was sex, it was irate, there was chemistry, but the fact that I didn’t want to continue was precisely because I saw it in her, but I was never going to go up to her and say that. Coincidentally, we entered [aqui] in the game. She had been called to stand-by (wait), she didn’t know if she wanted to, I gave it my all. I like her, I have nothing against it, I just didn’t want to extend a relationship. I didn’t want to take it any further”, justified him.

Erasmus continues with his wonderful lines. What a nice guy. Erasno tells Bil that he hooked up with Erika out here, that they had sex, but that he didn’t want to anymore because she is too limited and futile. Seriously, who was his coach? #The farm pic.twitter.com/gpkTfNpcYH — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) September 29, 2021

The pawn then confessed to the capixaba that Gui Araujo was the only one confined who knew about the romance he and Erika had lived through – not knowing that, earlier, the dancer had already discussed the matter with comedian Rico Melquiades. Erasmus also pointed out that he fears the way in which Gui shared his story, due to Marina’s criticisms. “Marina arrived and said: ‘You stay with the girl and you keep talking bad about my friend.’ But the only thing I said to Bill [Araujo] and I don’t even know what he said”, lamented.

Bil then decided to advise his friend, to put an end to the mess once and for all. “Do you know how to solve this? Get Gui and Marina together and get it out of the way”, suggested the ex-BBB. Erasmus, however, did not agree with his colleague. “I don’t want to talk about this subject anymore”, concluded Viana.