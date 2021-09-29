Fátima Bernardes will undergo shoulder surgery and will be away from TV

In October, Fátima Bernardes will undergo an operation. The presenter will undergo shoulder arthroscopy to retrieve a tendon.

Because of this, she will be away from the program “Encontro”, on TV Globo, for approximately four weeks. During this period, the morning will be presented by Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta.

The news was confirmed by Globo Communication. The news of the removal was first given by journalist Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles.

The presenter is expected to return in the second half of November.

In December, the presenter had to leave the morning to remove a tumor in the uterus. In the same week, Fátima revealed her diagnosis and left the Meeting to undergo the surgical procedure, which was a success.

FATIMA BERNARDES APPEARS PLAYING THE GAITA AT THE MEETING

the federal deputy Tullius Gadelha, boyfriend of Fatima Bernardes almost four years ago, I couldn’t miss the presenter’s birthday tribute, on September 17, which took place in “Encontro”. Directly from Russia, where he went to work, he did a duet with the singer Lenin.

At first, Fátima believed that the tribute would only be on the part of Lenine, who sang the song “Só que Me Interessa”, a song “theme” of the love between her and the politician. However, Gadêlha appeared playing the harmonica, leaving the journalist positively amazed.

At the end of the song, Fátima hugged the screen and received a cute declaration from her lover. “I was the first to congratulate, because here in Russia, it was already past midnight before. But she didn’t accept it, because in Brazil it was still the 16th”, he said, amused.

“I’m here to say that you are a very special person for me and for the whole of Brazil. You bring lightness to our days, you have that attentive and human look towards others. But this year of life is a happiness for all of us who are Brazilians.

“I’m arriving in Brazil, wait for me to celebrate this spring together. I love you”, he said, finally, before thanking Lenine for the duet. After the recording, Fátima also discovered that the vase of flowers on stage had been sent by her lover.

