Fear of “shutdown” is another risk for the market: see the consequences of a new government shutdown for the US

Capitolio – Shutdown (Photo: Reproduction)

SAO PAULO – Another risk factor has entered the radar of world markets in recent sessions.

With tensions running high in the US Congress amidst the political divide, Democrats and Republicans still cannot agree on a bill that avoids the so-called “shutdown” and lifts the debt ceiling until 2022.

Simply put, a “shutdown” is a government shutdown. It occurs because the budget for the current fiscal year has not been approved. In this scenario, the government can no longer commit to any spending, leading to a freeze on government services and activities until the budget is approved.

The US must approve by next Thursday (30) the budget for financing the government, with the risk that federal services will be interrupted.

In an event last Wednesday (28), Janet Yellen, secretary of the Treasury warned that, without raising the debt ceiling, the US will have the first default in history, calling on the country’s Congress to act in harmony with the administration of President Joe Biden in order to find a way to raise the ceiling on federal spending.

“Without raising the ceiling, the US will have limited resources on Oct. 18 and will have the first default in its history, which will generate crisis and recession,” commented Yellen. While the government needs new funds to stay “open,” the government also needs Congress to approve the Treasury to raise to pay its obligations.

Yellen added: “It is necessary to avoid a catastrophic event. My hope is that we will work together with Congress to avert disaster.” The secretary also pointed out that waiting until the last minute for a deal “could do serious damage to business and consumer confidence, raise the cost of borrowing for taxpayers and have a negative impact on US credit ratings in coming years.”

As XP points out, in order to complicate the picture for the $3.5 trillion social package, Republicans say they would not vote in favor of lifting the roof and point out that this should be done by reconciliation, that is, a mechanism that allows the approval of measures by simple majority in the Senate. However, Democrats continue to resist this path.

Guide also points out that, with the Democrats’ motion to suspend the debt ceiling, which remains blocked by the Republicans, the chances of a partial stoppage of the public machinery in October and even of the non-payment of debt coupons by the US government are increased, according to highlighted by Jerome Powell, Fed chairman, and Yellen.

“Thus, although investors place a low probability of the worst happening, the difficulty that is becoming apparent in the negotiations contributes to add caution to an already fraught scenario of tail risks for growth”, assesses the analysis team.

avoidable crisis

In the evaluation of Levante Ideias de Investimentos, the American political division could generate, in three weeks, an absolutely avoidable international crisis. “If the US Senate does not approve a legal formality, the increase in the public debt ceiling, the impact on the financial market will be devastating over the whole world, including Brazil”, he assesses.

The research team’s analysis team explains that it is not recent that the US government is spending more than it collects, with the situation worsening with the fight against the pandemic. This has been causing an accelerated increase in public debt, with authorization from Congress. There is a ceiling on debt (“debt ceiling”), as well as in Brazil there is a spending ceiling, created in 2016.

Analysts estimate that the Republican opposition’s intention is to leave the political burden of signing an authorization for the government to take on more debt on the Democrats.

Technically, the ceiling was reached on August 1st, but the Treasury has been taking extraordinary measures to extend this limit. However, as highlighted above, the Treasury itself assesses that on the 18th of this month there will be no more money to pay the expenses and interest on the debt. The debt limit, which only Congress can raise, prevents the US from issuing new debt above the current high of $28.4 trillion.

“Without an increase in the debt ceiling, the Treasury would be in an unsustainable situation. To honor the interest on the bonds, he would have to stop paying military pay and pensions for retirees. This would immediately open up space for a legal challenge, with retired lawyers questioning that they have no less rights than holders of government bonds”, stress the analysts.

By law, the government has to pay expenses on time, pay interest on public debt and respect the debt limit. Given the situation, these three conditions – which, at the limit, are conflicting – could cause the US government to default on its obligations.

Analysts also point out that, as long as there is no clear definition of raising the debt ceiling, which is common in normal times, US bond prices will be subject to high volatility.

“The ‘treasuries’, which are the American federal bonds, considered the safest investment in the world, may be considered risky”, they emphasize.

The Levante also points out that the crisis would go beyond the borders of the United States, with the dollar, the world’s reserve currency and a large part of the global financial system, based on the assumption that Treasury bonds are risk-free. “If this fact were to be questioned, the resulting crisis would be enormous.”

American consumers would face higher borrowing costs, making everything they buy with debt – houses, cars, anything with a credit card – more expensive, ending any expectations of economic recovery.

In this scenario, the government and Congress are running out of time. Chuck Schumer, Democratic leader of the upper house, said Wednesday that the country’s Senate could vote on a temporary budget bill that would then need to be approved by the House of Representatives before Friday.

“The Senate could act today to respond to a concern that requires immediate attention from this chamber: federal government funding after September 30,” said Schumer. The voting schedule has not yet been determined.

Schumer seeks a partial solution, segregating discussions and passing a bill to keep funding government operations from Friday, extending the debate over lifting the ceiling to October.

Last shutdown

It should be noted that the last shutdown took place for 35 days from December 2018 to January 2019. It was the longest shutdown in US history. Democrats were taking a majority in the House of Representatives after midterm elections in 2018, when Trump declared he was not signing a bipartisan short-term spending bill because the construction of the famous wall on the border with the Mexico.

Democrats refused to provide money for this measure. After hundreds of flights were stopped​, Trump relented and signed a bill without his demands.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated the shutdown cost about $3 billion in economic activity. Some companies “will never recover” their lost income, the CBO reported at the time.

The Washington Post points out that in the event of a shutdown, presidents can make some decisions about what is considered essential to national health and security and keep those programs going. This can open up some inherently political decisions.

In the current case, the “shutdown” can be long-range. In the past, the stoppages affected only a few agencies because Congress had already approved funding for some of them. But this stoppage would be complete, because Congress has not passed any funding bill. In this way, the US Congress negotiations will be closely monitored by investors.

