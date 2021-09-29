Feira de Santana registers seven positive cases of Covid-19 – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/28/2021 19:00.

The information is from the Epidemiological Surveillance bulletin of the Municipal Health Department.

Photo: Illustrative/Hospital das Clínicas/GOV-SP

Feira de Santana did not record any deaths by Covid-19 and confirmed only seven positive cases this Tuesday (28). Meanwhile, another 25 tests were negative. Today’s results are from the 25th and 26th of September, which were being analyzed in the laboratory. The information is from the bulletin of the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department. The bulletin also counts 26 patients hospitalized in the municipality.

Report card:

Cases confirmed this Tuesday (28.09.21): 7

Patients recovered on the day: 0

Negative results on day: 25

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 26

Death reported on the day: 0

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the city: 50,404 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 28, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 2,525

Total recovered in the municipality: 46,864

Total negative tests: 73,143 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 28, 2021)

Waiting for exam result:59

Total deaths: 989

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 25,464 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 28, 2021)

Positive result: 4,985 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 28, 2021)

In home isolation: 0

Negative result: 20,479 (Period from March 6, 2020 to September 28, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).