In the video, the YouTuber states that pressure from conservatives “works out”, as companies based in Brazil do not associate their brands with it to avoid boycotts.

– They do it to deter people from supporting me. And it works. There’s no way. No brand wants to associate with me, for example.

Felipe also said that he has not signed advertising deals for two years, with the exception of Lojas Americanas.

– Apart from Americanas, which makes the Black Friday Show, I have not closed advertising with a company that has an office in Brazil for two years. Brands don’t want to have this feedback from these pocketmen. It’s bizarre – completed.

On social networks, internet users pointed out that Felipe Neto himself has the habit of promoting the “cancellation” of people who disagree with his opinions.

Felipe Neto practically founded the Sleeping Giants. I remember very well that he was the first to publicize them when they had just created the account. Support all this cancellation… and now the world has turned pic.twitter.com/vATu5Na9vT — BielConn (@bielconn) September 28, 2021

