Felipeh Campos rips the verb live and defends Nego do Borel

On air last Monday (27), Felipeh Campos defended Nego do Borel live on the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’, shown on Rede TV. According to him, even if people on the internet are against the funkeiro, he believes he was wronged when he was expelled from A Fazenda 13.

“When she says ‘yes,’ she exonerates him. ‘At no time was he abusive to me’. He wasn’t abusive to her at all, because what I did the most this weekend was watch, review. I thought Day was too much of a woman to beat her chest and say: ‘He wasn’t abusive to me,’ he said.

Next, the journalist said not understand the need for the singer’s withdrawal from the reality show. “I’m going to keep saying, ‘I’m not going back.’ The internet will say: ‘Ah, Felipeh, did you see what happened?’ No, I saw absolutely nothing. And I’m still with Nego do Borel. Go there, curse me, stone me, do whatever you want, but I don’t go back an inch on what I said. It’s not his fault. She went there and absolved him of all possibilities of rape, harassment, anyway, I can’t,” he argued.

defended himself

After being removed from the program, Nego do Borel, defended by Felipeh Campos, used social media to vent about what happened, through a long video. At the time, he revealed that he had been wronged and that he was in no way abusive to Dayane Mello.

“Once again wronged and once again I have no voice. I came here to clarify some things that are happening. I’ll start with what was going on out here before the reality show. During these months I have been accused of several things. As well as the fact that I have a rifle in my house and the police found the paintball one. I was accused of passing on a disease, HPV, I took all the exams, embarrassment, I never had any disease and I don’t. I was accused of having two million in my house, police came here and took 420,000 in cash. The police released it because we proved that the money is legal. I was accused of being a racist. Me? “, began.

When finished, the carioca revealed that he does not understand his expulsion. “Until now I didn’t understand why I’m here in my house. I met Day, a wonderful, kind, friendly person, we ended up getting involved and liking each other and what happened happened. So far I haven’t been able to understand if it was because Dayane slept with me in the state she was in,” he said.