FGTS review can be performed even after benefit withdrawal

Workers can request a review of the benefit, it is the taxpayer’s right to request the monetary correction of the amounts accumulated in the Fund up to the moment of withdrawal. Those who have amounts since 1999 can request the analysis made by the review.

FGTS withdrawals are released under particular conditions, such as when there is unfair dismissal, or when a taxpayer seeks to acquire a property such as his own home and needs subsidies to purchase the property.

What is and when are withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund released?

The Fund was developed to support workers who lose their jobs without legal reasons, without the famous just cause.

The employer deposits a rate of 8% of the employee’s gross salary in this Fund, in this way the worker will be able to dispose of the resources if he is released from his work duties.

The withdrawal can only be carried out in some singular moments of the worker’s life, such as dismissal without legal reasons, or when the individual chooses to make part of the withdrawal due to his/her birthday.

The amounts raised are also released at the time the worker retires, when the worker is going to acquire his own home and needs resources and to pay off loans.

The amounts are made available when the worker has the contract terminated, or when the company closes, or when the employer dies.

When the worker reaches 70 years of age, he will be able to withdraw the benefit collected during his time working.

In situations where the worker’s death occurs, or when an emergency situation of public calamity or natural disaster occurs.

The withdrawal may be carried out when the worker spends more than three years without receiving the FGTS rate.

How does the correction of benefit amounts work?

Requesting the correction of the values ​​is very easy, just that the worker accesses the LOIT FGTS platform, there it will be possible to perform the correction calculation.

In order for the procedure to be successful, it is necessary to have documents such as extracts referring to the FGTS, which can be obtained through the FGTS website.

Amounts vary based on how long the amounts remained held in the account. The logic is that the more time a taxpayer spends working, the greater the benefit.

The calculation of the correction is made from the change in the Reference Rate (TR) which is used as a factor for the monetary correction.

