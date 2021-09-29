Fiat owner suspends employment contract of 1,800 employees for three months in MG | Minas Gerais

The Stellantis Group, owner of the Fiat, Chrysler, Peugeot and Citroën brands, said on Tuesday that it will grant the temporary suspension of the employment contract (“lay-off”) of 1.8 thousand employees at the Betim automotive hub, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. The group employs 13 thousand people in the complex.

The suspension of contracts starts next Monday, October 4th, and will last for three months. The company will reduce production at night with the lay-off.

The measure, according to the company, is due to the impact of the health crisis and its consequences on the economy, which aggravated the global shortage of inputs, especially of electronic components, which compromises the group’s ability to keep pace and production volume in predictable patterns.

The group also informed that it expects the normalization of supplies and the resumption of production volumes as soon as possible. But industry sources believe that the supply of these components will only normalize next year.

Fiat workers in Betim approved the group’s lay-off proposal last week at an assembly. Stellantis may, within 12 months, suspend the employment contract of up to 6,500 workers. The lay-off can last from two to four months.

The employee who joins will receive a subsidy from the government in the mold of the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income of the Ministry of Economy, and will have a supplement paid by the automaker. The employee must also participate in a virtual professional qualification course and have a minimum attendance of 75% in classes.