Fiat suspends employment contract of 1,800 employees at the Betim plant for three months – Rádio Itatiaia

The Stellantis Group, owner of the Fiat brand, informed this Tuesday (28) that it will temporarily suspend the employment contracts of around 1,800 employees at the Betim plant, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. The measure takes effect next Monday (4) and will last for three months.

The measure, according to the company, is due to the impact of the health crisis and its consequences on the economy, which caused a lack of imported parts and components, which impacted the production of vehicles and also the economy, in addition to compromising capacity to keep the pace and volume of production within predictable patterns.

According to Stellantis, the suspension of contracts preserves the jobs of the workers involved and “ensures the rights established in the collective bargaining agreement, in addition to offering professional qualification, job stability proportional to the period of absence and the payment of allowances, to preserve purchasing power”.

Also according to Fiat, “the company expects the normalization of supplies and the resumption of production volumes in the shortest possible time”.