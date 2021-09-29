Fiat suspends part of production in Betim due to lack of chips

After months of going on with production despite the shortage of semiconductors, Fiat shows that even it is not immune to the lack of the component. The company announced that it will start the layoff process for around 1,800 employees at the Betim (MG) plant as of October 4th, who will stay at home for three months. The brand says the suspension will take place on the night shift of a single assembly line and the affected cars have not been revealed.

The Betim industrial complex is responsible for the assembly of Argo, Doblò, Grand Siena, Mobi, Uno, Strada and, more recently, Pulse. In addition, the site also has the Firefly line engine factory, in aspirated and turbo versions. Initial rumors said that the layoff could be applied to up to 6,500 employees and that it could last up to four months. The agreement between the manufacturer and the workers was finalized yesterday and the brand already announces the measure for the beginning of October, reducing the production pace until the end of the year.



In its statement, Fiat blames the lack of semiconductors as the main reason, but cites the scarcity of other undisclosed inputs. Stellantis even made some one-off stoppages throughout the year, stopping a shift at the factory in two moments, both with a 10-day stoppage and affecting 1,900 employees.

This decision comes at a crucial moment for Fiat, as the Pulse is close to reaching stores. The company has already started production of the vehicle and confirmed the final presentation for October 19, when a pre-sale should start, before reaching dealerships in November. By reducing the number of shifts, the brand is able to reserve part of the raw material to use in assembling the compact SUV and being able to meet the first demand.

The lack of semiconductors has already forced Stellantis to revise many of its plans. Pulse was one that should have been released by now, but ended up being delayed for a few months. Another model most affected was the new Citroën C3, previously promised for this year and which ended up being postponed to the 1st quarter of next year. The brand also intended to offer the Strada with a CVT exchange in 2021, but rumors indicate that it will only land next year.