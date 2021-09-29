Field formation! What time should ‘A Fazenda 13’ start this Tuesday, 28, know where to watch

Top Stories Dismissal at Globo? Fátima Bernardes will leave the network as of October

The edition of A Fazenda this Tuesday, 28th, promises a lot of content for the public, because, during Monday, 27th, there were some conversations and discussions among the participants.

Andriane Galisteu will show you the best moments of Monday night and a little bit of today. Keep an eye on the schedule and don’t miss today’s program that promises a lot of fire in the hay and controversy among the participants.

What time should today’s program start?

This Tuesday, 28th, edition of A Fazenda 13 should start around 22:45, Brasília time, following the official schedule of the station. Today’s program will include the formation of a swidden.

Anyone who doesn’t want to miss a moment of the gang can follow A Fazenda 2021 on PlayPlus. The streaming platform offers 9 exclusive signals 24 hours a day for R$12.90 per month.

Great schedule of the week

Check out this week’s schedule for participants of A Fazenda 13. Save this article and don’t miss a moment.

Tuesday: Roça Formation (live)

Wednesday: Farmer of the Week Tasting (live)

Thursday: Elimination (live)

Friday: Coexistence of pedestrians + start of the party broadcast (live)

Saturday: showing of the party that took place the night before (recorded)

Sunday: Coexistence of pedestrians (recorded)