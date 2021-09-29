Find out how much Suzane von Richthofen is earning from Amazon movies

The films “The Girl Who Killed My Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, cinematographic works that portray the notorious crimes of Suzane Von Richthofen and the Cravinhos brothers, premiered last Friday, 24, and raised several questions in the social networks.

In addition to hints that the feature films romanticized the murders, there were those who suspected Richthofen would receive a jackpot in the story from Amazon, the retail and entertainment giant.

She and the Cravinhos receive R$ 0 (zero) for the films, and there is a reason for that.

Credit: DisclosureDid Suzane Von Richthofen make money for the movie “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents” (Amazon Prime Video)?

The crime, which took place on Halloween 2002, was well documented at the time by the press and the police. The trial and investigation of the case are public.

A work inspired by the records of a process that is not a secret from the courts does not need to pay royalties to those involved.

Added to this, none of the convicts participated in the films, so they also do not receive a salary or any other type of financial bonus.

On the contrary, Richthofen, who is serving his sentence in a semi-open regime, tried to judicially prevent the films from being released.

Credit: ReproductionCristian Cravinhos, Daniel Cravinhos and Suzane von Richthofen

“The Girl Who Killed My Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” came out of the paper with private investment, without government resources.

In time: the feature films, directed by Mauricio Eça, were produced by Santa Rita, Galeria Distribuidora and Grupo Telefilms. International broadcasting is provided by Amazon Prime Video.

Below, watch the trailer.