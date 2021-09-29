First season remembers the past! Moacyr Luz partnership wins samba competition for Carnaval 2022

Estação Primeira de Mangueira awarded the quartet of composers, Moacyr Luz, Pedro Terra, Bruno Souza and Leandro Almeida, as the champion of the samba-enredo dispute for the Carnival of 2022. Verde e Rosa will take the plot “Angenor” to Avenida , José e Laurindo”, by carnival artist Leandro Vieira. The school will be the second to parade on Carnival Sunday. * HEAR THE SAMBA CHAMPION HERE

“The reason for participating, in addition to Mangueira, was the plot that moves us. Samba references. Cartola, I have a huge passion. Jamelão, a wonderful singer. Delegado is in the history of samba. All of this was contagious to make a more emotional, more lyrical samba, to stir all hearts. I like the whole samba, but the main chorus moves me. People who are composers always get emotional”, said composer Moacyr Luz to the website CARNIVALESCO.

Moved, the interpreter Marquinho Art Samba spoke about the recording of the final and the return to carnival events after almost two years off.





“It feels really good to come back. After almost two years without being able to sing the sambas of Mangueira. Of course I wanted to be on the court, with the people, but soon that will be possible. As a samba dancer it’s a new thing, always at first we get scared, but I think it’s a great initiative. It should have happened before, but it’s never too late. We lost the energy and clamor of the composer on the court, everybody nervous, it’s different, but it’s the new normal. I hope that next year things come back with the people on the court. I believe and I have to believe that we will have carnival. I have faith in God and in our orixás. A lot of people will know how a champion samba is born”.

Commander of “You have to respect my tambourine”, master Wesley revealed to the CARNIVALESCO which intends to bring the same number of components from 2020 to next year’s show.

“We spent almost two years without meeting the percussionists. When we saw each other, it was a great emotion. The dispute was very good. Mangueira has a beautiful plot and that we can enter Carnival 2022 and enter like 2019 and win. I’m still going to talk to the school about the number of percussionists, but with the drummers and we decided to go with the same number as in 2020. Leandro still hasn’t put his mind to it, but we talk a lot about samba and we get into the subject fantasy”. “Not having the people makes a lot of difference, because with more drummers, inside the court, you feel more the human warmth, even thinking about bossas and things for carnival”.

Plot for the mangueirense to get emotional

In an interview with the website CARNIVALESCO, President Elias Riche spoke about preparations for the 2022 parade.

“I always said that the time that was defined, Mangueira would be prepared, as it is. We’ve remodeled our court and are on our way to work in the shed. I believe it will be a full carnival. This TV Globo broadcast of the finals was very good for all schools. It publicizes all the sambas, the parades, involves all over Brazil, it was a very smart idea. We have an excellent plot. Talking about our great masters makes the mangueirense shiver. They are personalities from Rio, Brazil and the world”.

A member of the Mangueira carnival commission, Moacyr Barreto, explained how the process of choosing the samba was, said that Verde e Rosa followed all health standards and mentioned the concern with the use of materials by schools in the parades.

“We started our process at the green and pink turn. We always follow all security protocols. Mangueira received 51 competing sambas. Our qualifiers were at Imperator, in brackets, with tested members. The people make all the difference. It’s not to say that the fans win, but it makes a difference. The vibe on the court feels like the walls sing along. All schools felt this. Our concern is always to choose the best samba. What’s important is that we have a great samba that will contribute to present our plot. It helps to tell the plot and make a beautiful presentation. The head of our carnival man is at 10,000 volts. He is a machine. It’s going to be a very difficult carnival, because until today we don’t have material guarantees. Everyone is readapting for everything that happened. This difficulty is not only for Mangueira, but for everyone. The schools spent 17 months without any resources, but carnival is certainly reinventing itself every minute”.

By Danilo Freitas and Thaise Lima