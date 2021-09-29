Flamengo, again, does not go to the meeting with clubs about the public at the Brazilian – 28/09/2021

Flamengo once again issued a note to warn that it will not participate in the Brasileirão Serie A Technical Council, a meeting of the clubs with the CBF to deliberate, in the case of today (28), on the return or not of the public to the stadiums.

The rubro-negro had already been absent from the meeting that took place 20 days ago and reiterated the understanding that “it is not up to the clubs collectively or the CBF to decide on the return of the public to the stadiums”. The board of FL also cited that “will not participate in the meeting not to adopt a contradictory conduct in relation to the position that has always defended”.

The club’s argument is that it is only up to the authorities to determine whether or not the fans will return to the stadiums. “Flamengo does not give up fighting for the rights of fans of all clubs to return, safely, to the stadiums, once the competent authorities have released the presence of the public,” he added.

Without Flamengo, the other 19 clubs will deliberate on the matter, which has gained relevant elements in recent days, as all squares have gained the approval of the authorities to place audiences in the stadiums, with the exception of Salvador, where Bahia plays.

The clubs are evaluating whether they will keep the agreement signed at the beginning of the month, to allow fans if 100% of the cities had the guarantee. Bahia, for example, is against giving it up.