Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras in the Champions? Jorge Jesus opines

Which Brazilian clubs would be able to compete in the Champions League? For coach Jorge Jesus, from Benfica, there are three teams: Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras. More than that. The Portuguese believes that the trio could participate in the competition “without a very big gap”.

“Including that [equipe] that I worked and know better, currently Flamengo, Galo and Palmeiras. The three are teams that would dispute the Champions, as Benfica is playing, without a big gap,” said Jesus in an interview with TNT Sports.

The Portuguese also assessed that “the great teams in Brazil have nothing to lose to the great teams in Europe”.

Jorge Jesus speaks knowingly. The coach who had an overwhelming spell at Flamengo between 2019 and 2020 is currently playing in the Champions League with Benfica. The team is in second place in Group E, which includes Bayern Munich, Dynamo Kiev and Barcelona.

Assumptions aside, Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras are in the semifinals of the Libertadores have chances to measure forces against Chelsea in the next edition of the Club World Cup in case of continental title.

Atlético-MG and Palmeiras fight for a place in the Libertadores final tonight. The teams tied without goals in the first leg. Fla led the classification to the decision with a 2-0 victory against Barcelona-EQU. The second game will be played tomorrow, in Ecuador.