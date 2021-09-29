Flamengo has a last-minute embezzlement and must have a ‘medallion’ on the bench in decision at Libertadores; see probable lineup

O Flamengo will have news in the lineup to face the Barcelona-EQU, this Wednesday (29), in the duel that will define who will face the palm trees at the end of Libertadores Conmebol. Injured in 1-1 draw against America-MG, Thiago Maia didn’t even travel with the cast to Guayaquil. The information was revealed by the newspaper The day and confirmed by ESPN Brazil.

But that shouldn’t be the only news. Reinforcement for this season, Andreas Pereira could appear among the starters against Barcelona-EQU. If that happens, Diego can be an option on the bench of substitutes coach Renato Gaúcho.

Recovered from injury and spared in the match against América-MG, Filipe Luís and Arrascaeta should also be among those chosen to start the ‘battle’ in Guayaquil.

The tendency is for Flamengo to go to the field at Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo with Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

With the advantage gained after winning 2-0 at Maracanã, Rubro-Negro can afford the rare luxury of losing by a goal difference to advance to the decision.

The Canaries, on the other hand, need to seek a result that it only happened once in duels against Brazilians for Libertadores. In 13 matches as home team in the competition, Barcelona only got the score that would take Wednesday’s game to penalties once.

Rubro-Negro will even return to Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo for the first time after a 2-1 victory in 2020, in one of the only three defeats suffered at home by Barcelona when they faced Brazilians in the Libertadores.

The decision of Conmebol Libertadores will be disputed in Montevideo, Uruguay, and will have as stage the mystic Estadio Centenário. The next champion of America’s biggest club competition will be announced on November 27th.