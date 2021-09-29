Flamengo is out of action at the last minute for a decision against Barcelona-EQU

In a return game for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América, Flamengo will face Barcelona de Guayaquil next Wednesday (29), at the Monumental Stadium in Barcelona. Coach Renato Gaúcho lost an important Rubro-negro player at the last minute for the decisive duel.
According to journalist Cauê Mota, Thiago Mota suffered an injury in his left thigh and was not even related to the game in Ecuador. The defensive midfielder continued in Rio de Janeiro and has been treating the injury at Ninho do Urubu.
Flamengo also has as an embezzlement for the confrontation with Barcelona de Guayaquil the defender Léo Pereira, who is being suspended.
On the other hand, Flamengo has the return of left-back Filipe Luis and midfielder De Arrascaeta.
Thus, Flamengo’s probable squad for the decision at Libertadores is as follows: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.
