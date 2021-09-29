Flamengo squad: without Thiago Maia, team trains and makes adjustments to face Barcelona | Flamengo

Flamengo’s players trained this Tuesday at Emelec’s stadium, in Guayaquil, and coach Renato Gaúcho made the last adjustments before the duel with Barcelona, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, in the return game of the Libertadores semifinal. The only athletes who did not travel were Léo Pereira, suspended, and the defensive midfielder Thiago Maia, who stayed in Brazil because of muscle pain.
David Luiz, Arrascaeta and Isla at Flamengo training in Ecuador — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
The match marks the return of Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís, both recovered from injury. Both participated in a training game last Sunday, at Ninho do Urubu, against base athletes.
Flamengo’s likely squad is: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.
Gabigol at Flamengo training at Emelec field — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
As they won 2-0 at Maracanã, Flamengo can lose by a goal difference or even two, as long as they score at least one goal, which will still qualify for the Libertadores final.
David Luiz will play his second game with the Flamengo shirt — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo