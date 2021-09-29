Flying Camera, Astro Robot: Amazon’s Top 7 Ads

This Tuesday (28), Amazon presented a series of new products and its vision of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the coming years. Among the advertisements, the company highlighted its commitment to sustainability and the privacy of its consumers.

By 2023, the company expects all its packaging to be recyclable. In addition, it hopes to halve its carbon footprint per device. In the case of usability and privacy, the company announced that its devices, initially in the US, will be able to do voice processing locally, without the need to use the cloud in the process.

Check out the top seven Amazon announcements at today’s event below.

1. Security camera that flies

In a slightly futuristic twist, Amazon announced the Ring Always Home Cam. The “drone”, which has a dock for charging and “rest”, can literally fly and monitor a house from different angles. Consumers can, of course, keep track of what the device’s camera is recording via their mobile phone.

2. Astro the robot

One of the big news of the day was the Astro robot. Made for homes, the $999 (about R$5.4 thousand) gadget is also aimed at caring for the elderly. It has wheels that allow it to be moved, a screen that can be rotated and a camera to view the interface and make video calls.

New Amazon Astro robot.

The device is connected to Alexa and has extra features for emergency calls, as well as direct contact with professionals. Its price will have a “discount” for the first consumers, and it will also be available in limited quantity. Later, the Astro will cost US$1,450 (about R$7,8 thousand).

3. Echo Show 15

Amazon’s line of screen smart speakers has gained a new addition. The Echo Show 15 is a kind of “kitchen TV, but much smarter”, according to the company. The device has a 15-inch (1080p) display that lets you watch videos, series and movies, but it also features organization features.

New Amazon Echo Show 15 can also be used in an upright position.

The Echo Show 15 has the new AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which allows users to process their voices locally, without using the cloud. In addition, it has specific widgets and apps for organization, calendar, reminders, notes and more.

4. Visual ID and sound recognition

Two other good news presented by Amazon are linked to the technologies of their own devices. Visual ID can recognize users (using the camera) and adjust settings, search options, results and more.

Sound recognition allows devices to “learn” to recognize specific sounds, and then notify the user. An example given by the company is the sound that refrigerators usually make when the door has been open for a long time.

5. New Mickey Base for Echo Show 5

Updating the list of accessories for the Echo Show 5, Amazon announced a new base for the device, with Mickey character features to customize the gadget. In addition to him, it was announced the “Hey, Mickey”, a kind of “voice assistant that will work alongside Alexa in homes and also on the premises of the Walt Disney World Resort”.

New base for Amazon Echo Show 5 features Disney’s Mickey character.

Hey, Mickey promises interactivity, commentary, fun facts “and special surprises with Disney characters.” Its launch is scheduled for all Echo devices in the US in early 2022.

6. Interactive projector for kids

New Amazon Glow, designed for kids.

Another Amazon novelty was a somewhat different device: the Glow, made for kids, lets you make interactive video calls and has an 8-inch vertical screen. The difference, however, is that it can project images in 19 inches and lets you interact with the content.

7. Fitness line

Amazon also decided to bet a little more on the fitness market. This time, the company announced the new Halo View smart wristband with screen and new services. At Halo Fitness, it will be possible to access classes and practice exercises, while at Halo Nutrition users will have follow-up and more details about healthy eating.

Other news

Amazon also announced US-specific services such as Ring Virtual Security Guard. The service allows professional security companies to assist in monitoring smart cameras. In addition, a new Ring Alarm Pro and Amazon Smart Thermostat were announced.