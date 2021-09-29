Forbidden West on PS Store? • Eurogamer.pt

Horizon: Forbidden West is one of the most anticipated games for PlayStation consoles. After a delay in launch, it’s now confirmed for February 18, 2022. If you’re thinking of purchasing Aloy’s next adventure, this article lists what’s included in the editions available to order from PlayStation Store.

While there are players who still prefer to purchase games in physical format, which is understandable for collectors, one of the advantages of purchasing games in digital format is the convenience. There are no delivery delays and you can start playing within the first minute of launch day.

All PlayStation Store reservations for Horizon: Forbidden West will receive the Nora Legacy Suit and Spear, in-game content. Reservations in physical format will also be entitled to this bonus, but only at selected stores.

One factor to take into account is that PlayStation has already confirmed that it will allow a free upgrade from the PS4 versions to the PS5 version. Initially, only those who purchased the special editions would be entitled to the upgrade.

So, right now it’s possible to purchase the PS5 version of Horizon: Forbidden West for €69.99. That is, you buy the PS4 version and then claim the free upgrade to PS5. It’s basically a loophole. Check out the different editions available on PlayStation Store and their content below.

Horizon Forbidden West – Standard Edition Price (PS4): €69.99 Price (PS5): €79.99 Horizon Forbidden West in digital format

Nora Legacy Costume and Launch (for those who book)