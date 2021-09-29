Ford Announces $7 Billion Investment in Electric Vehicles, Biggest Investment in Its History

WASHINGTON – A Ford announced on Tuesday, 28, the largest investment in its history, US$ 7 billion, to build, together with the SK Innovation, two complexes for the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky, in the United States. Altogether, both companies will allocate US$ 11.4 billion in the project.

Ford also informed that it will invest a total of US$ 30 billion in the electrification of its products by 2025. The company predicts that, by 2030, between 40% and 50% of the vehicles produced in the world will be fully electric.

The automaker and the South Korean SK Innovation will build two new facilities: blue oval city, in Tennessee, and BlueOvalSK Battery Park, in Kentucky. The first unit will produce electric vehicles and batteries, while the second will be exclusively for the manufacture of batteries. The investment, which will create 11,000 direct jobs in Tennessee and Kentucky, represents the largest single investment in electric vehicle technology ever announced in the US.

Ford’s CEO, Bill Ford, said on Tuesday, when announcing the investment in an event in Tennessee, that the creation of Blue Oval City opens the door “to a brighter future” for the country and for the planet.

Bill Ford, the great-great-grandson of the company’s founder, said that just as Ford led the industrial revolution, helped create the middle class and contributed to “democracy winning in both world wars”, it will now lead industrial transformation to combat the climate crisis . “This is the time when our leadership matters. The world is profoundly changing,” he added.

Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, said BlueOval will mark “the beginning of a new golden age” of the automobile. The $5.6 billion investment in Tennessee will create Blue Oval City, a 14.5-square-mile facility that will employ 6,000 people to produce Ford F-series electric pickup trucks and batteries.

According to Ford, the facility will be one of the largest auto production facilities in US history and will function as a “vertically integrated system” incorporating a supplier base, which will reduce costs and minimize environmental impact.

The facility’s vehicle assembly plant will always use cloud-based technologies, “which will lead to huge improvements in quality and productivity,” the company argued.

In Kentucky, Ford and SK Innovation will invest US$5.8 billion in the BlueOvalSK Battery Park, a battery production complex that will employ 5,000 people. The facility, which will comprise two factories, will start production in 2025 and will supply the batteries needed for the company’s new electric models. Bill Ford stressed that the new production facilities will be neutral in terms of emissions and will not generate waste.