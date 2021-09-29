Francis: the Council, light to bring fraternity to the world

We publish the Pope’s preface in the book “Fraternity, Sign of the Times. The Social Magisterium of Pope Francis” written by Cardinal Michael Czerny and Fr. Christian Barone. The volume will be in bookstores from next Thursday. “The fraternity will be more credible”, writes the Pontiff, “if we also begin in the Church to feel that we are ‘all brothers’ and to live our respective ministries as a service to the Gospel, building the Kingdom of God and caring for the Home common”.

POPE FRANCIS

The heart of the Gospel is the proclamation of the Kingdom of God, which is Jesus in person, Emmanuel and God with us. In it, God definitively fulfills his plan of love for humanity, establishing his lordship over creatures and introducing into human history the seed of divine life, which transforms it from within. The Kingdom of God is certainly not to be identified or confused with some earthly and political achievement, but neither is it to be imagined as a purely inner, personal, and spiritual reality, or as a promise that concerns only life after death. In reality, the Christian faith lives from this fascinating and interesting “paradox”, a word very dear to the Jesuit theologian Henri de Lubac: it is what Jesus, forever united to our flesh, already accomplishes here and now, opening us to a relationship with God the Father and working a continual liberation in the life and history we live, because in Him the Kingdom of God has now approached (cf. At the same time, while we are in this flesh, the Kingdom also remains a promise, a deep yearning that we carry within us a cry that rises from a creation still marked by evil, which groans and suffers until the day of its full liberation (cf. Rom 8:19-24).

The Kingdom announced by Jesus is a living and dynamic reality, which invites us to conversion and asks our faith to leave the static of individual religiosity or reduced to legalism, to be restless and continuous search for the Lord and His Word, which each day calls us to collaborate in the work of God in the different situations of life and society. In different ways, often silent and anonymous, often even within the story of our failures and wounds, the Kingdom of God is taking place in our hearts and in the history around us; like a small seed hidden in the earth (cf. Mt 13,31-32), like a little leaven that ferments the dough (Mt 13,24-30), Jesus introduces into our history the signs of the new life he came to inaugurate and He asks us to collaborate with Him in this work of salvation: each one of us can contribute to carrying out the work of the Kingdom of God in the world, opening spaces for salvation and liberation, sowing hope, challenging the mortal logic of selfishness with evangelical brotherhood, compromising us in tenderness and solidarity in favor of our neighbor, especially the poorest.

We must never neutralize this social dimension of the Christian faith. As I also recalled in Evangelii Gaudium, the kerygma of the Christian faith has a social content in itself, inviting us to build a society in which the logic of the Beatitudes and a world of solidarity and fraternal triumph triumph. The God of love, who in Jesus invites us to live the commandment of fraternal love, heals our interpersonal and social relationships through love and calls us to be agents of peace and builders of brotherhood among us: “The proposal is the Kingdom of God (Lk 4,43) It is about loving the God who reigns in the world.To the extent that he manages to reign among us, social life will be a space of brotherhood, justice, peace and dignity for all. the proclamation of Christian experience tends to bring about social consequences” (Evangelii Gaudium, 180).

In this sense, the care of our Mother Earth and the commitment to building a solidary society in which “we are all brothers” is not only no stranger to our faith, but a concrete realization of it. This is the basis of the Church’s Social Doctrine. It is not just a social aspect of the Christian faith, but a reality that has a theological foundation: God’s love for humanity and His plan of love and brotherhood that He fulfills in history through Jesus Christ, his Son, to whom the faithful stand closely united through the Spirit. For this I am grateful to Cardinal Michael Czerny and Fr. Christian Barone, brothers in the faith, for this contribution you offer on fraternity and for these pages which, although intended to be an introduction to the Encyclical Fratelli tutti, seek to bring to light and make explicit the profound connection between the current social Magisterium and the affirmations of the Second Vatican Council.

Sometimes this connection doesn’t appear at first glance and I try to explain why. In the history of Latin America in which I was immersed, first as a young Jesuit student and then in the exercise of ministry, we breathe an ecclesial atmosphere that enthusiastically absorbed and made its own the theological, ecclesial and spiritual intuitions of the Council and inculturated and implemented them. For us younger people, the Council became the horizon of our belief, our languages ​​and our praxis, that is, it soon became our ecclesial and pastoral ecosystem, but we were not in the habit of frequently quoting the conciliar decrees or let us dwell on speculative reflections. Quite simply, the Council had gotten into our way of being Christians and being Church, and throughout my life my intuitions, insights, and spirituality were simply generated by the suggestions of Vatican II doctrine. There was no need to quote the texts of the Council. Today, probably, after several decades and finding ourselves in a world – also ecclesial – that has profoundly changed, it is necessary to make more explicit the key concepts of the Second Vatican Council, the foundations of its arguments, its theological and pastoral horizon, the arguments and the method you used.

Cardinal Michael and Fr. Christian, in the first part of this precious book, helps us a lot in this. They read and interpret the social Magisterium that I’m trying to carry forward, bringing to light something that is a little submerged between the lines, that is, the Council’s teaching as a fundamental basis, starting point, a place that generates questions and ideas and that, therefore, it also guides the invitation that I address to the Church and to the whole world about fraternity. Because fraternity, which is one of the signs of the times that Vatican II brings to light, is what our world and our common Home need, in which we are called to live as brothers and sisters. Within this horizon, the book I am about to present also has the advantage of re-reading today the conciliar intuition of an open Church, in dialogue with the world. To the questions and challenges of the modern world, Vatican II sought to respond with the breath of Gaudium et Spes; but today, continuing on the path traced by the Council Fathers, we realize that there is a need not only for a Church in the modern world and in dialogue with it, but above all for a Church that puts itself at the service of humanity, taking care of creation, announcing and carrying out a a new universal fraternity, in which human relationships are healed from selfishness and violence and are based on mutual love, acceptance and solidarity.

If this is what today’s history asks of us, especially in a society strongly marked by imbalances, wounds and injustices, we realize that this is also in the spirit of the Council, which invited us to read and listen to the signs coming from human history. The book by Cardinal Michael and Fr. Christian also has this merit: he offers us a reflection on the methodology used by post-conciliar theology and by the Social Magisterium itself, showing how it is closely linked to the methodology used by the Council, that is, a historical-theological-pastoral method, in which the history is the place of God’s revelation, theology develops orientations through reflection, and pastoral incarnates them in ecclesial and social praxis. In this sense, the Magisterium of the Holy Father always needs to listen to history and needs the contribution of theology. Finally, I would like to thank Cardinal Czerny for involving a young theologian, Fr. Barone, in this work. This union is fruitful: a cardinal, called to the service of the Holy See and to be a pastoral guide, and a fundamental theologian. It is an example of how study, reflection and ecclesial experience can come together, and it also shows us a method: an official voice and a young voice together. This is how we must walk: the Magisterium, theology, pastoral practice and leadership. Always together. The fraternity will be more credible if we also begin in the Church to feel that we are “all brothers” and to live our respective ministries as a service to the Gospel, building the Kingdom of God and caring for the common Home.

Saint Peter, Rome, 3 October 2021, first anniversary of Fratelli tutti

