Free Fire and Free Fire MAX: see graphical comparison between the two games

Garena launched this Tuesday (28) the long-awaited Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of one of the most popular battle royale in the world. With Ultra HD graphics, the promise is that the new game will offer a “premium” experience for players.

In addition to better resolution, the developer said the title will have a special 360-degree lobby and a new “Creation Workshop” that allows players to customize their experience.

In terms of gameplay were added new animations of weapons and movements to bring a more realistic experience. The sound effects are also improved to bring more immersion to the game.

According to Garena, the same account Free Fire can be used in Free Fire Max without problems. The transitioner will keep items and progress in both apps in real time.

Which one is better?

Many people took advantage of the launch of the new version of battle royale to see how much better the new game is. The channel BrOkEn JoYsTiCk YouTube was one of those who performed the comparison. See the result below.

In addition to the different animations, such as in the races and on the weapons that are shown in the backpack, Free Fire MAX it’s prettier and more fluid than the basic game.

The game is available for free for mobile phones and can be downloaded from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android).