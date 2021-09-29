From Magazine Luiza to Mercado Livre: see the biggest startup buyers in Latin America

Magazine Luiza’s Shed (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – The interest of large companies in startups has grown in Latin America – and the main buyers are known to Brazilians.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) is the company that bought the most scalable, innovative and technological businesses in the region. Their acquisitions were frequently reported, reinforcing plans to become a super-app in the mold of Chinese digital commerce giants. The list of major buyers also includes companies such as Linx (LINX3), Locaweb (LWSA3), Méliuz (CASH3) and Mercado Livre (MELI34).

The ranking is part of the Sling Hub Latam Report, made by the Sling Hub innovation data intelligence platform. The report gathers information from 24,409 startups and 656 investors in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

The number of acquisitions will likely be a record this year in Latin America. Until August 2021, 195 regional startups were acquired in M&A (merger and acquisition) processes. In 2020, there were 200 such negotiations. 83% of all startups acquired in Latin America were Brazilian.

The country is also highly represented on the other side of the counter: of the 10 largest buyers, eight are national. The exceptions are the Irish Accenture and the Argentine Mercado Livre.

“Magalu is the biggest buyer of startups in Latin America today, with 25 companies acquired. This information only reinforces the company’s importance in the Brazilian ecosystem”, analyzes João Ventura, CEO of Sling Hub in a statement.

One of the last purchases announced by the company was the largest in its history: the games and technology site Kabum!, for R$ 1 billion in financial resources plus other values ​​in the transfer of Magazine Luiza shares. Magalu’s e-commerce sales advanced 46.4% in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was R$ 95.5 million, compared to a loss of R$ 64.5 million registered between April and June of last year.

See the history of M&As between startups and their ten largest buyers in Latin America:

More money, more unicorns

The greater number of merger and acquisition processes with startups reflects the growth of scalable, innovative and technological companies in Latin America. And Brazil concentrates 77% of startups in the region. There are 17,987 businesses of this type, or one startup for every 12 thousand inhabitants. This is the largest concentration of startups per inhabitant in Latin America, followed by the concentration in Chile (17,000) and Uruguay (22,000).

These companies also attract more investments each year in Latin America. Between 2016 and 2021, the only year that showed a decrease compared to the previous one was 2020, marked by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The investment went from US$ 937 million in 2016 to US$ 13.2 billion by this moment in 2021. It is a 14-fold growth.

Specifically in Brazil, there was no year of fall. The investment volume increased from US$ 569 million in 2016 to US$ 9.238 billion until this moment in 2021. The expansion was 16.2 times.

So far this year, the growth of money put into startups is 109% over 2020 in Latin America. Since the beginning of 2016, the total invested in the region was US$36.1 billion in 5,175 rounds. In Brazil, growth is at 138% over 2020. The total invested in startups in the country since 2016 is US$ 22.9 billion in 2,819 rounds.

Brazil has also become the most relevant in terms of unicorns, or startups valued at at least $1 billion. Argentina was the only Latin American country to produce unicorns for a decade, with Mercado Livre in 2007 and Taking Off in 2017. This scenario changed in 2018. Seven Brazilian startups surpassed the market value of US$ 1 billion. In the same year, Colombia and Mexico also joined the unicorn club.

Currently, 60% of Latin American unicorns are Brazilian. 21 of the 34 unicorns belong to the country, according to Sling Hub. The data intelligence platform included companies that achieved the billion-dollar assessment as public companies, such as PagSeguro and Stone, and also ranks Janelashop as Brazilian, even though its founders are Argentineans.

While M&As have the list of biggest buyers, investments have the list of biggest bettors in deals that would become unicorns. Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank occupies the top of the ranking, investing in 13 of the 34 unicorns in Latin America. Americans Tiger Global and Endeavor complete the podium, with 11 and 10 unicorns respectively.

