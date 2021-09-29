From Moacir to Erazo: meet the players who played for Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil | Flamengo

In Guayaquil, where Flamengo and Barcelona will face each other this Wednesday for a place in the Libertadores final, lives an 85-year-old man with a history in both clubs. Moacir, world champion in 1958 for the Brazilian team, grew up at Flamengo and, in the final stretch of his career, defended Barcelona.

1 of 7 Adílio, Moacir and Erazo play for Flamengo and Barcelona — Photo: ge Adílio, Moacir and Erazo play for Flamengo and Barcelona — Photo: ge

Moacir is the pioneer in a list of players who defended both Flamengo and Barcelona, ​​with different levels of success in each club. There are names like Adílio, a rubro-negro idol, and Erazo, a defender who stood out in the Ecuadorian team, but did not repeat his success in Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo and Barcelona face off this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), in Guayaquil, for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal. In the first leg, Flamengo won 2-0 at Maracanã.

World champion in 1958, Moacir played 225 games for Flamengo and scored 59 goals between 1956 and 1961. A midfielder, he did not win so many titles at the club, but he stood out to the point of being called up for the World Cup.

After leaving Flamengo, he defended big clubs in South America, such as River Plate and Peñarol. He arrived in Barcelona from Guayaquil in 1964 and stayed until 1970. After passing through Peru, he retired and settled in the Ecuadorian city.

In 2012, he was president of the Flamengo delegation before the match against Emelec, for Libertadores.

2 of 7 Moacir, right, in a meeting with Flamengo’s delegation in Ecuador in 2012 — Photo: Richard Souza Moacir, right, in a meeting with Flamengo’s delegation in Ecuador in 2012 — Photo: Richard Souza

The Brazilian striker is considered one of the greatest idols in the history of Barcelona. He defended the Ecuadorian club between 1976 and 1984, with a record of 70 goals in 145 games. He was two-time national champion in 1980 and 1981 and became a permanent fixture at Barcelona’s gallery when he scored a bicycle goal in the 1980 Ecuadorian Championship final.

From Rio de Janeiro, Vitor was revealed by Botafogo and defended Flamengo in a short period of time, in 1973. There were 15 games, with no goals scored.

3 of 7 Víctor Ephanor’s bike in the 1980 Ecuadorian Championship final — Photo: Personal archive Víctor Ephanor’s bicycle in the 1980 Ecuadorian Championship final — Photo: Personal archive

Multi-champion for Flamengo in the 1980s, Adílio played in the 1988 Libertadores for Barcelona. He arrived in shirt number 10, commanded by coach Edu, Zico’s brother, and left his mark on the team. That year, Barcelona were eliminated in the group stage, one point behind Argentines San Lorenzo and Newell’s Old Boys.

In 1983, with a goal by Adílio, Flamengo beat Santos 3-0 and was champion of the Golden Cup

Barcelona was only the third club in the career of Adílio, then 32 years old. After that, he returned to Brazil, but had no more opportunities at Flamengo.

+ Adílio’s last dance: in 1988, Flamengo’s idol said goodbye to Libertadores for Barcelona

4 of 7 Adílio’s Last Dance — Photo: ge Adílio’s last dance — Photo: ge

The Ecuadorian’s stint at Flamengo lasted just three months in 1996. Hired as a solution for the right flank, he had calls for his national team in his curriculum, but he didn’t stand out in Brazil. There were only 15 games, no goals.

After leaving Flamengo, Rivera returned to Ecuador, where he played for Barcelona between 1997 and 2007, alternating with short periods at other clubs in the country. For the team from Guayaquil, he was a reserve in the Libertadores vice-championship in 1998, when the team lost to Vasco.

5 of 7 Rivera, Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction Rivera, Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction

Holder of the Ecuadorian national team and national champion with Barcelona, ​​Erazo was hired by Flamengo in 2014 with the status of a major reinforcement for that year’s Libertadores.

6 of 7 Erazo presented as a backup at Flamengo — Photo: Thales Soares Erazo presented as a backup at Flamengo — Photo: Thales Soares

Called “El Elegante”, however, it failed to live up to expectations in Rio de Janeiro. In his debut he was kicked out and lost space. There were only seven games that year.

Erazo also played for Grêmio, Atlético-MG and Vasco, until returning to Barcelona in 2018. The defender announced his retirement in 2021.

Ecuadorian defender Erazo is Flamengo’s fourth reinforcement