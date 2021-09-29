Fuel supply chain crisis in Europe could affect prices worldwide – Free Tuesday TV

🔊 CLICK TO LISTEN TO THE STORY OR PAUSE

With winter on the way, Europe may need more gas that will not reach the homes of people and industries. Stocks are historically low and the established policy of eliminating fossil fuels from the European production chain will affect the post-pandemic economic recovery. With the resulting pressure, prices have already started to soar and industrial companies are in danger of collapsing.

The price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Europe has risen almost 500% compared to last year and the value currently traded reaches records. The high costs will also affect agricultural producers and fertilizer prices, which will entail inflationary risks.

At the same time, the increase in the value of electricity has forced food suppliers to close their doors and generate supply instability.

Restricting the use of fossil fuels in Europe to comply with treaties, such as the Paris Agreement, created greater dependence on volatile and climate-dependent energies, such as wind and solar production, and promoted the closure of nuclear and coal-fired power plants.

The consequences of basing production almost exclusively on renewable energy, with the high demand after the crisis generated by the pandemic, made prices soar and show how risky this solution has become.

In Asia, the price increase could affect Chinese cement, glass and ceramics makers, which tend to respond to the crisis by raising prices, as well as causing aluminum and steel prices to soar as gas inventories they may not keep up with the demand, even with the country importing more of the product than last year. Economies that cannot afford fuel – like Pakistan or Bangladesh – can collapse and simply stop.

“We have a huge demand from all our customers and unfortunately we cannot meet them all,” warned Saad Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Energy Minister.

Hill Magazine’s opinion column points out that the crisis that Europe will face is closely linked to environmentalist ideas of banning fossil fuels, which have made countries’ dependence on natural gas soar. However, countries supplying the raw material may reduce the flow of product shipments, given the increase in their internal demand.

“It seems that no matter how many examples are pointed out of the dangers of over-reliance on renewable energy, policy makers continue to move down the same dangerous path of banning fossil fuels altogether. The result will not be lower emissions at the end of the day, when natural gas and coal are needed to cover wind shortfalls – but there may well be increases in energy prices like America has never seen before.” column that warns of the risk of the United States following the same path as Europe in the adoption of renewable energies.