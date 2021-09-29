Gabby Petito’s family asks Brian Laundrie to turn himself in to the police

Gabby Petito’s family spoke today about the young woman’s death and the continuing search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Accompanied by a lawyer who is handling the case, they asked him to turn himself in to the police. Still, they refused to talk about the relationship between Gabby and Brian’s families.

The Laundries didn’t help us find Gabby, and they sure won’t help us find Brian. For Brian, we ask that you surrender. he said

The lawyer also urged respect for the family’s privacy, stressing that they need time and space to deal with the situation.

family tribute

Gabby Petito’s family shows tattoos in honor of the young woman Image: Reproduction / USA Today

Gabby Petito’s family came together in a tribute to the young woman. During today’s press conference, they showed the tattoos they made for the girl.

They were tattoos that Gabby designed herself. she was an artist. told

Foundation

The Petito family also announced the creation of the Gabby Petito Foundation, a foundation that aims to help find missing people.

They stated that the purpose of the novelty is to help other missing people and their families, in addition to keeping Gabby’s memory alive.