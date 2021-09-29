Galaxy M52 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G, 120 Hz screen and good price

It took a while, but it finally happened: Samsung introduced the new Galaxy M52 5G to the world. The smartphone is an intermediary whose mission is to conquer the Indian public amidst a large number of Chinese options.
Hence, the design of the M52 5G is eye-catching and the device delivers 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen. This display has FHD+ resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate content, as well as a 32 MP front camera hole.
The processing power is guaranteed by Snapdragon 778G chipset. It works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is also possible to expand the amount of memory using MicroSD card.
See the design below:
When it comes to photos, the Galaxy M52 5G’s main camera is 64 MP and it’s accompanied by 12 MP wide-angle and 2 MP macro.
The Galaxy M52 5G has a digital reader on the side, supports 5G connection, is dual SIM and has Bluetooth 5.1
Finally, all autonomy is guaranteed by 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Android 11 is also present running under the One UI interface.
Announced in blue and black, the new Galaxy M52 5G can be purchased in India from October 3rd. The official launch price is 26,999 rupees, something around R$1,940 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
