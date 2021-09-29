Galaxy Z Fold 3 x iPhone 13 Pro Max: which phone is more powerful? – 09/28/2021

In August this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the third generation of its folding cell phone with more advanced features. About a month later, Apple unveiled its most powerful phone of the moment: the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With prices well above R$ 10 thousand, smartphones are for an audience that does not save to have the most advanced features in phones. But which one is worth it from the point of view of being more powerful at the moment? Tilt compared their data sheets to answer this and other questions:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 160.8mm x 78.1mm x 7.7mm and 240 grams

Galaxy Z Fold 3: 158.2mm x 128.1mm x 6.4mm (open), 158.2mm x 67.1mm x 14.4mm (closed) and 271 grams

The iPhone 13 Pro Max follows the pattern of the previous generation with straight edges. The front screen has a 20% smaller rectangular notch to house the selfie camera and sensors compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The display is made of Ceramic Shield and features Gorilla Glass protection against scratches, dust and water.

Since the back is made of textured glass with stainless steel. It has a module at the top left, which houses the three lenses, in addition to the flash. It is currently available in four colors: graphite, gold, silver and Sierra blue.

The Galaxy Z Fold line continues to impress with your folding screen. Closed, the cell phone is thicker than most on the market. However, when open, it is thinner than tablets of the same size.

In tests, Tilt noticed that the phone has a vacuum (the screen doesn’t touch fully) that is capable of letting coins or other things you carry in your pocket pass through when it’s folded.

The closed front of the cell phone is made of plastic, but the structure of the device is made of aluminum. Both screens have Gorilla Glass Victus protection, the latest version on the market for resistance. It is available in black, silver and green.

Verdict: Thinking about design, Apple’s cell phone has changed little. Therefore, we opted for the Z Fold 3. And, when it comes to folding cell phones, Samsung has no competitors in the Brazilian market

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7 inches (17.01 cm), Super Retina XDR OLED, Full HD+ resolution (2,778 x 1284 pixels) and 120 Hz

Galaxy Z Fold 3:

Internal: 7.6 inches (19.30 cm), Amoled Dynamic 2X, Full HD+ resolution (2,208 x 1,768 pixels) and 120 Hz

External: 6.2 inches (15.74 cm), Amoled Dynamic 2X, HD+ resolution (2,268 x 832 pixels) and 120 Hz

The iPhone has a great-sized screen for those who like a big panel. It is good for watching movies and series comfortably. Combined with high resolution, its new dynamic frequency range (from 120 hz) allows for more definition for the images and a feeling of immersion in games — in addition to being faster to the touch.

The display uses Oled technology, which can be considered a little more “primitive” compared to softened from both Galaxy screens Z Fold 3. In summary, Amoled technology has high contrast levels, more realistic colors and helps to save battery compared to Oled.

Also highlighted is the size of the internal (and foldable) screen of the Samsung cell phone. It open allows for a tablet experience on the smartphone. It’s a shame that most apps don’t know how to make the most of it and are badly sized on the device. However, you can use more than one time per app.

Verdict: Due to its superior display technology, as well as the internal screen size, we chose the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh

Galaxy Z Fold 3: 4400 mAh

In 2021, Apple finally improved its top-of-the-line cell phone battery. The iPhone 13 Pro Max model approved by Anatel has 4,352 mAh, a value very similar to the Z Fold 3. However, in tests on the site Tom’s Guide, the Apple cell phone was ahead.

The iPhone withstood 12 hours and 16 minutes. But the Galaxy hung in 7 hours and 52 minutes. The explanation lies in the fact that the Samsung device has two screens, which consume more battery.

Verdict: Win the iPhone 13 Pro Max with bouncing. As Apple’s cell phone was released a few weeks ago, it still has to wait for the results of further battery tests.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: rear (12 MP main, telephoto and ultra-angle) and front (12 MP) triple camera

Galaxy Z Fold 3: rear triple camera (main, telephoto and ultra-angle 12 MP), front under screen (4 MP) and front outside (10 MP)

back

The iPhone brought a set of three rear lenses, with main, ultra-angle and telephoto. Between generations, Apple has adopted several improvements to the camera’s software — one of the lenses can also be used to take macro shots. The company also added “Cinema Mode” to record videos with background blur.

With a triple camera on the back, the Z Fold 3 is not lacking in terms of photography. With more cameras, the cell phone offers versatility when taking pictures.

Verdict: We opted for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which has advanced features for those who want to take photos and videos with professional quality.

Front

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has two front cameras. The internal lens is hidden under the screen, has only 4 MP resolution and the quality of the photos leaves something to be desired.

The pixels in front of the camera end up leaving spots on the image. Photos are dark, with blown lights and poorly calibrated colors. Since the outer lens (10 MP) produces more balanced selfies.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a larger pixel sensor and optical image stabilization in the selfie camera, resulting in less blur and better shots in low-light environments. The front lens also has the Cinema mode, cited above.

Verdict: Here’s a tie. If you think of quality images, the iPhone 13 Pro Max wins. However, the technology used by the Z Fold 3 to make the front lens more discreet deserves to be highlighted. And owners of the Samsung model can use other cameras to take selfies with ease.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: A15 Bionic (3.22GHz, hexa-core), 6GB RAM memory; available with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage

Galaxy Z Fold 3: Snapdragon 888 (2.84GHz, hexa-core), 12GB RAM memory; 256GB and 512GB of storage available

Both the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 feature 5 nanometer (5 nm) technology, considered a major milestone for the smartphone industry. However, in benchmark tests, which measure the performance of processors, the advantage belongs to Apple.

In the multi-core test (when all eight cores are stressed at the same time) of the Geekbench 5, the iPhone scored 4,818 points against 3,350.

In the single-core test (when only one of the processor’s eight cores is subjected to heavy tasks), there were 1,734 against 1,124 points. The data was taken from the GSMArena website.

Verdict: In preliminary tests, Apple’s device delivers on the company’s promises (of being up to 50% faster than the competition) and therefore wins this battle.

The Galaxy Z Fold supports the S Pen stylus, which annotates the screen, draws, scribbles or touches icons without using your fingers. The accessory is sold separately and only two specific models fit the cell phone, due to the delicacy of the flexible screen.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with the iOS 15 system from the factory, which allows you to track your cell phone even with it turned off or without battery.

Verdict: It depends on your cell phone usage. If the pen makes no difference to you, surely the Galaxy Z Fold 3 wins. Otherwise, the iPhone Pro 13 will satisfy your smartphone needs.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: from R$ 11,499.00 (256 GB)

Galaxy Z Fold 3: from BRL 12,799.00 (256 GB)

For those looking for a different phone and a very large screen, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is clearly the best option. The folding design is eye-catching, fun to handle and even delivers a 7.6-inch screen. Already the iPhone 13 Pro Max proves more potent in processor and battery.

However, it’s worth pondering if you’re really willing to spend more than R$10,000 on a cell phone.

There are other very good top-of-the-line devices available on the market with more affordable (or less expensive) cost-effectiveness, such as the Galaxy S21 5G Ultra (BRL 7,199.10), Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G (BRL 6,500.00) and the Motorola Edge 5G + (R $ 4499.00).