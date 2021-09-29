Galo x Palmeiras: former referees comment on possible infraction in goal by Dudu

Time of Palmeiras’ equalizer (Photo: Reproduction/SBT)

The goal scored by Dudu, Palmeiras forward, at 23 minutes into the second half, in the 1-1 draw with Atltico this Tuesday, in Mineiro, may have been irregular, according to former referees. That’s because forward Deyverson, who was on the bench at Verdo, invaded the field at the moment the move took place.

The result classified Palmeiras for the final of the Copa Libertadores because of the criterion of goal away from home. O



supersports



he heard the former referee of the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF), Antnio William Gomes, and took statements from arbitration commentators Mrcio Rezende, from



Radio Itatiaia



, and Nadine Basttos, from



SBT



.

The three differ in comments. William and Nadine believe that the goal should have been disallowed, while Mrcio says that the right thing would be just to yellow the Palmeiras player. The match had the presence of the video arbiter (VAR), a function performed by Andrs Cunha, from Uruguay. The referee of the match was the Colombian Wilmar Roldn. See, below, what the rule says and the testimony of each one of them.

Rule:



9. Goal scored with an extra person on the field of play:

If, after a goal is scored and before the game is restarted, the referee notices that an extra person was in the field at the time the goal was scored: . The referee must invalidate the goal if the extra person was:

> player, substitute, substituted, expelled or official of the team that scored the goal. The game must be restarted with a direct free kick, taken from the location and that the extra person was;

> an external agent who interfered with the game, unless the goal was scored in accordance with the situation described under “extra people on the field of play”.

. The referee must validate the goal if the extra person was:

> a player, substitute, substituted, expelled or official of the team that conceded the goal;

> an external agent who did not interfere with the game.

Antonio William



“If the player of the team that is attacking enters the field, the goal has to be disallowed. The dry rule in this regard. But if it were for Atltico, the goal would be valid, because it would not benefit the offender,” said the former referee to Supersports.

Nadine Basttos



“Deyverson is already on the field, which is an invasion by someone who is related. In the text of the rule it says there could not be an extra player or the coach could not be on the field, the rule says indirect free kick. Textually the goal would be nullified. But would it interfere in the game? Would it be fair to nullify a goal for this invasion? He invades really well before the ball enters. This is being questioned, something that has to be discussed,” said Nadine at SBT broadcast.

Marcio Rezende



“Since there was no direct interference in the bid, it should not have been annulled, but rather a yellow card applied to Deyverson,” he commented in the Itatiaia broadcast.