Gasoline price in Curitiba. See the lowest prices in town

The price of fuel in Curitiba and region continues to skyrocket and the people have no escape. Or put that “fifty” of gasoline that lasts very little or leave the car in the garage. According to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the average gas price in Curitiba, for example, it rose to BRL 5.90, being able to be found for up to BRL 6.00 the liter, depending on the rank. Recalling that gasoline has already undergone nine readjustments in 2021 alone.

The average price of gasoline in Curitiba rose, in a matter of 15 days, by R$ 0.27 cents, according to the ANP.

The increase also occurs in Ethanol, a fuel that is not currently being beneficial to the driver. In Curitiba, the average price, according to a survey by the ANP, is BRL 4.88, with the highest value being R$4.99 and the lowest R$4.53, depending on the service station. The average price of gasoline in Curitiba rose, in a matter of 15 days, by R$0.23 cents, according to the ANP.

Check below a survey that shows prices according to the districts of Curitiba for prices of regular gasoline and ethanol.

Prices of Common Gasoline in Curitiba*

corporate nameAddressNeighborhoodFlagSale priceCollection date
Auto Posto Jardim Querencia LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 5164 0BarreirinhaWHITE5,58022/09/2021
Alianca Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda893 Guilherme Weigert RoadSanta CandidaWHITE5,59922/09/2021
Auto Posto California LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 1805ahuWHITE5,64922/09/2021
Posto Felicita LtdaRua Jose Risseto, 1110holy happinessWHITE5,64922/09/2021
GT Zanlorenzi e Cia LtdaRua Amazonas Marcondes, 1106CabralWHITE5,69922/09/2021
Auto Posto Lua Crescente Ltda.Rua Doutor Barreto Coutinho, 25Santa CandidaIPIRANGA5,69922/09/2021
Tamandua Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda790 Amauri Lange Silverio Streetlittle pillarWHITE5,69922/09/2021
Auto Posto Bigorrilho Park Ltda.Rua Noel Rosa, 30BigorillaPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA5,79022/09/2021
Auto Posto Mocelin LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 3672BarreirinhaWHITE5,79922/09/2021
Auto Post Arizona LtdaRua Raposo Tavares, 1630little pillarIPIRANGA5,79922/09/2021
Triches e Cia Ltda RangeNilo Pecanha Street, 1945good retreatIPIRANGA5,79922/09/2021
Auto Posto Patmos LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 5.827 Ground FloorBarreinhaPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA5,79922/09/2021
Auto Posto Texas Fuel LtdaRua Mateus Leme, 5761BranchesIPIRANGA5,79922/09/2021
Rio Bravo Comercio de Combustiveis LtdaRua Senador Xavier da Silva, 444civic centerIPIRANGA5,89922/09/2021
Petrogas Network Comercio de Combustiveis S/aRua Pedro Romildo Dall Stella, 450little pillarIPIRANGA5,89922/09/2021
Auto Posto Opera de Arame LtdaRua Mateus Leme, 4365St. LawrenceIPIRANGA5,89922/09/2021
Auto Posto Mexico LtdaMexico Street, 385 Ground floorBaccheriPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA5,89922/09/2021
Auto Posto Blue 32 EireliRua Mateus Leme, 2242civic centerWHITE5,93922/09/2021
Auto Posto Abaete LtdaRua Fernando de Noronha, 1324Santa CandidaWHITE5,93922/09/2021
Posto Santa Rosa LtdaRua Fernando de Noronha, 137Good viewWHITE5,93922/09/2021
Acipe – Comercio de Combustiveis LtdaRua Mateus Leme, 1339BethlehemWHITE5,94922/09/2021
Auto Posto Minerio LtdaRua Padre Joao Wislinski, 493 0Santa CandidaWHITE5,94922/09/2021
Post Canal Veneto LtdaRua Alderman Tolado Tulio, 1602holy felicityWHITE5,94922/09/2021
Post Canal Capital Verde LtdaAvenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 2230Sao BrazWHITE5,94922/09/2021
Auto Posto Jardim Pinheiros LtdaRua João Reffo, 1384holy happinessWHITE5,94922/09/2021
Posto Jatiuca LtdaAvenida Manoel Ribas, 1360merciesIPIRANGA5,97922/09/2021
JA Vendramin e Cia LtdaAvenida Manoel Ribas, 6559holy happinessRODOIL5,97922/09/2021
Posto Treviso Ltda1058 Via Veneto Streetholy happinessIPIRANGA5,98922/09/2021
Auto Posto Lustosa LtdaRua Duque de Caxias, 399San FranciscoRAIZEN5,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Petro Triângulo Ltda.Rua São Salvador, 360little pillarPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA5,99922/09/2021
Acalanto Ltda Service StationRua Mal Mascarenhas Moraes, 1020Santa CandidaWHITE5,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Jardim Ipe Ltda4140 Fredolin Wolf Avenueholy happinessIPIRANGA5,99922/09/2021
Auto Tour Ts LimitedAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 1305ahuRAIZEN5,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Base Aérea Ltda.1600 Erasto Gaertner AvenueBaccheriIPIRANGA5,99922/09/2021
Post Canal Terra LtdaAvenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 4661Sao BrazPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA5,99922/09/2021
Erasto Gaertner Eireli Auto PostRua Maximino Zanon, 31BaccheriRAIZEN5,99922/09/2021
Pilarzinho Comercio de Combustiveis LtdaAvenida Desembargador Hugo Simas, 2730little pillarRAIZEN5,99922/09/2021
Children’s Fuel Station LtdaAvenida Manoel Ribas, 498merciesRAIZEN5,99922/09/2021
Sambade Combustiveis LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 6625BarreirinhaRAIZEN5,99922/09/2021
Posto Makiolka Ltda3115 Theodoro Makiolka StreetBarreirinhaPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA5,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Ribeira III LtdaEstrada da Ribeira Br-476, 517atubaIPIRANGA5,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Sol Levante LtdaRua Trajano Reis, 614San FranciscoWHITE5,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Aventador LtdaAvenida Mayor Erasto Gaertner, 308BaccheriIPIRANGA5,99922/09/2021
Taishan Auto Posto – EireliAvenida Francisco M Albizu, 26BaccheriRAIZEN5,99922/09/2021
Aladin Supply Station and Services LtdaAvenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 3299Sao BrazRAIZEN5,99922/09/2021
Vila dos Ventos Ltda.Rua Francisco Dallalibera, 1539holy happinessRODOIL5,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Trevo Atuba LtdaAvenida Monteiro Tourinho, 1511atubaWHITE5,99922/09/2021

Ethanol Prices in Curitiba*

corporate nameAddressNeighborhoodFlagSale priceCollection date
Auto Posto Jardim Querencia LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 5164 0BarreirinhaWHITE4,53022/09/2021
Alianca Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda893 Guilherme Weigert RoadSanta CandidaWHITE4,59922/09/2021
Posto Felicita LtdaRua Jose Risseto, 1110holy happinessWHITE4,64922/09/2021
Auto Posto California LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 1805ahuWHITE4,64922/09/2021
GT Zanlorenzi e Cia LtdaRua Amazonas Marcondes, 1106CabralWHITE4,66922/09/2021
Auto Posto Patmos LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 5.827 Ground FloorBarreinhaPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA4,69922/09/2021
Auto Posto Mocelin LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 3672BarreirinhaWHITE4,69922/09/2021
Auto Posto Lua Crescente Ltda.Rua Doutor Barreto Coutinho, 25Santa CandidaIPIRANGA4,69922/09/2021
Pilarzinho Comercio de Combustiveis LtdaAvenida Desembargador Hugo Simas, 2730little pillarRAIZEN4,69922/09/2021
Auto Post Arizona LtdaRua Raposo Tavares, 1630little pillarIPIRANGA4,69922/09/2021
Tamandua Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda790 Amauri Lange Silverio Streetlittle pillarWHITE4,69922/09/2021
Auto Posto Bigorrilho Park Ltda.Rua Noel Rosa, 30BigorillaPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA4,79022/09/2021
Auto Posto Opera de Arame LtdaRua Mateus Leme, 4365St. LawrenceIPIRANGA4,79922/09/2021
Auto Posto Texas Fuel LtdaRua Mateus Leme, 5761BranchesIPIRANGA4,79922/09/2021
Triches e Cia Ltda RangeNilo Pecanha Street, 1945good retreatIPIRANGA4,79922/09/2021
Petrogas Network Comercio de Combustiveis S/aRua Pedro Romildo Dall Stella, 450little pillarIPIRANGA4,89922/09/2021
Rio Bravo Comercio de Combustiveis LtdaRua Senador Xavier da Silva, 444civic centerIPIRANGA4,89922/09/2021
Auto Posto Mexico LtdaMexico Street, 385 Ground floorBaccheriPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA4,89922/09/2021
Auto Posto Jardim Ipe Ltda4140 Fredolin Wolf Avenueholy happinessIPIRANGA4,89922/09/2021
Auto Posto Abaete LtdaRua Fernando de Noronha, 1324Santa CandidaWHITE4,93922/09/2021
Posto Santa Rosa LtdaRua Fernando de Noronha, 137Good viewWHITE4,93922/09/2021
Auto Posto Blue 32 EireliRua Mateus Leme, 2242civic centerWHITE4,93922/09/2021
Auto Posto Minerio LtdaRua Padre Joao Wislinski, 493 0Santa CandidaWHITE4,94922/09/2021
Post Canal Capital Verde LtdaAvenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 2230Sao BrazWHITE4,94922/09/2021
Post Canal Veneto LtdaRua Alderman Tolado Tulio, 1602holy felicityWHITE4,94922/09/2021
Acipe – Comercio de Combustiveis LtdaRua Mateus Leme, 1339BethlehemWHITE4,94922/09/2021
Auto Posto Jardim Pinheiros LtdaRua João Reffo, 1384holy happinessWHITE4,94922/09/2021
JA Vendramin e Cia LtdaAvenida Manoel Ribas, 6559holy happinessRODOIL4,97922/09/2021
Posto Treviso Ltda1058 Via Veneto Streetholy happinessIPIRANGA4,98922/09/2021
Auto Posto Lustosa LtdaRua Duque de Caxias, 399San FranciscoRAIZEN4,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Petro Triângulo Ltda.Rua São Salvador, 360little pillarPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA4,99922/09/2021
Acalanto Ltda Service StationRua Mal Mascarenhas Moraes, 1020Santa CandidaWHITE4,99922/09/2021
Auto Tour Ts LimitedAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 1305ahuRAIZEN4,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Base Aérea Ltda.1600 Erasto Gaertner AvenueBaccheriIPIRANGA4,99922/09/2021
Post Canal Terra LtdaAvenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 4661Sao BrazPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA4,99922/09/2021
Posto Jatiuca LtdaAvenida Manoel Ribas, 1360merciesIPIRANGA4,99922/09/2021
Erasto Gaertner Eireli Auto PostRua Maximino Zanon, 31BaccheriRAIZEN4,99922/09/2021
Children’s Fuel Station LtdaAvenida Manoel Ribas, 498merciesRAIZEN4,99922/09/2021
Sambade Combustiveis LtdaAvenida Anita Garibaldi, 6625BarreirinhaRAIZEN4,99922/09/2021
Posto Makiolka Ltda3115 Theodoro Makiolka StreetBarreirinhaPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA4,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Ribeira III LtdaEstrada da Ribeira Br-476, 517atubaIPIRANGA4,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Sol Levante LtdaRua Trajano Reis, 614San FranciscoWHITE4,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Aventador LtdaAvenida Mayor Erasto Gaertner, 308BaccheriIPIRANGA4,99922/09/2021
Taishan Auto Posto – EireliAvenida Francisco M Albizu, 26BaccheriRAIZEN4,99922/09/2021
Aladin Supply Station and Services LtdaAvenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 3299Sao BrazRAIZEN4,99922/09/2021
Vila dos Ventos Ltda.Rua Francisco Dallalibera, 1539holy happinessRODOIL4,99922/09/2021
Auto Posto Trevo Atuba LtdaAvenida Monteiro Tourinho, 1511atubaWHITE4,99922/09/2021

*Research done by the Tribuna on 09/15/2021, according to the most recent survey by the ANP.

