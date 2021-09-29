Gasoline price in Curitiba. See the lowest prices in town

The price of fuel in Curitiba and region continues to skyrocket and the people have no escape. Or put that “fifty” of gasoline that lasts very little or leave the car in the garage. According to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the average gas price in Curitiba, for example, it rose to BRL 5.90, being able to be found for up to BRL 6.00 the liter, depending on the rank. Recalling that gasoline has already undergone nine readjustments in 2021 alone.

The average price of gasoline in Curitiba rose, in a matter of 15 days, by R$ 0.27 cents, according to the ANP.

The increase also occurs in Ethanol, a fuel that is not currently being beneficial to the driver. In Curitiba, the average price, according to a survey by the ANP, is BRL 4.88, with the highest value being R$4.99 and the lowest R$4.53, depending on the service station. The average price of gasoline in Curitiba rose, in a matter of 15 days, by R$0.23 cents, according to the ANP.

Check below a survey that shows prices according to the districts of Curitiba for prices of regular gasoline and ethanol.

Prices of Common Gasoline in Curitiba*

Ethanol Prices in Curitiba*

*Research done by the Tribuna on 09/15/2021, according to the most recent survey by the ANP.

