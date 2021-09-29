Gasoline price in Curitiba. See the lowest prices in town

The price of fuel in Curitiba and region continues to skyrocket and the people have no escape. Or put that “fifty” of gasoline that lasts very little or leave the car in the garage. According to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the average gas price in Curitiba, for example, it rose to BRL 5.90, being able to be found for up to BRL 6.00 the liter, depending on the rank. Recalling that gasoline has already undergone nine readjustments in 2021 alone.
The average price of gasoline in Curitiba rose, in a matter of 15 days, by R$ 0.27 cents, according to the ANP.
The increase also occurs in Ethanol, a fuel that is not currently being beneficial to the driver. In Curitiba, the average price, according to a survey by the ANP, is BRL 4.88, with the highest value being R$4.99 and the lowest R$4.53, depending on the service station. The average price of gasoline in Curitiba rose, in a matter of 15 days, by R$0.23 cents, according to the ANP.
Check below a survey that shows prices according to the districts of Curitiba for prices of regular gasoline and ethanol.
Prices of Common Gasoline in Curitiba*
|corporate name
|Address
|Neighborhood
|Flag
|Sale price
|Collection date
|Auto Posto Jardim Querencia Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 5164 0
|Barreirinha
|WHITE
|5,580
|22/09/2021
|Alianca Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|893 Guilherme Weigert Road
|Santa Candida
|WHITE
|5,599
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto California Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 1805
|ahu
|WHITE
|5,649
|22/09/2021
|Posto Felicita Ltda
|Rua Jose Risseto, 1110
|holy happiness
|WHITE
|5,649
|22/09/2021
|GT Zanlorenzi e Cia Ltda
|Rua Amazonas Marcondes, 1106
|Cabral
|WHITE
|5,699
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Lua Crescente Ltda.
|Rua Doutor Barreto Coutinho, 25
|Santa Candida
|IPIRANGA
|5,699
|22/09/2021
|Tamandua Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|790 Amauri Lange Silverio Street
|little pillar
|WHITE
|5,699
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Bigorrilho Park Ltda.
|Rua Noel Rosa, 30
|Bigorilla
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|5,790
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Mocelin Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 3672
|Barreirinha
|WHITE
|5,799
|22/09/2021
|Auto Post Arizona Ltda
|Rua Raposo Tavares, 1630
|little pillar
|IPIRANGA
|5,799
|22/09/2021
|Triches e Cia Ltda Range
|Nilo Pecanha Street, 1945
|good retreat
|IPIRANGA
|5,799
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Patmos Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 5.827 Ground Floor
|Barreinha
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|5,799
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Texas Fuel Ltda
|Rua Mateus Leme, 5761
|Branches
|IPIRANGA
|5,799
|22/09/2021
|Rio Bravo Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|Rua Senador Xavier da Silva, 444
|civic center
|IPIRANGA
|5,899
|22/09/2021
|Petrogas Network Comercio de Combustiveis S/a
|Rua Pedro Romildo Dall Stella, 450
|little pillar
|IPIRANGA
|5,899
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Opera de Arame Ltda
|Rua Mateus Leme, 4365
|St. Lawrence
|IPIRANGA
|5,899
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Mexico Ltda
|Mexico Street, 385 Ground floor
|Baccheri
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|5,899
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Blue 32 Eireli
|Rua Mateus Leme, 2242
|civic center
|WHITE
|5,939
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Abaete Ltda
|Rua Fernando de Noronha, 1324
|Santa Candida
|WHITE
|5,939
|22/09/2021
|Posto Santa Rosa Ltda
|Rua Fernando de Noronha, 137
|Good view
|WHITE
|5,939
|22/09/2021
|Acipe – Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|Rua Mateus Leme, 1339
|Bethlehem
|WHITE
|5,949
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Minerio Ltda
|Rua Padre Joao Wislinski, 493 0
|Santa Candida
|WHITE
|5,949
|22/09/2021
|Post Canal Veneto Ltda
|Rua Alderman Tolado Tulio, 1602
|holy felicity
|WHITE
|5,949
|22/09/2021
|Post Canal Capital Verde Ltda
|Avenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 2230
|Sao Braz
|WHITE
|5,949
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Jardim Pinheiros Ltda
|Rua João Reffo, 1384
|holy happiness
|WHITE
|5,949
|22/09/2021
|Posto Jatiuca Ltda
|Avenida Manoel Ribas, 1360
|mercies
|IPIRANGA
|5,979
|22/09/2021
|JA Vendramin e Cia Ltda
|Avenida Manoel Ribas, 6559
|holy happiness
|RODOIL
|5,979
|22/09/2021
|Posto Treviso Ltda
|1058 Via Veneto Street
|holy happiness
|IPIRANGA
|5,989
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Lustosa Ltda
|Rua Duque de Caxias, 399
|San Francisco
|RAIZEN
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Petro Triângulo Ltda.
|Rua São Salvador, 360
|little pillar
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Acalanto Ltda Service Station
|Rua Mal Mascarenhas Moraes, 1020
|Santa Candida
|WHITE
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Jardim Ipe Ltda
|4140 Fredolin Wolf Avenue
|holy happiness
|IPIRANGA
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Tour Ts Limited
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 1305
|ahu
|RAIZEN
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Base Aérea Ltda.
|1600 Erasto Gaertner Avenue
|Baccheri
|IPIRANGA
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Post Canal Terra Ltda
|Avenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 4661
|Sao Braz
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Erasto Gaertner Eireli Auto Post
|Rua Maximino Zanon, 31
|Baccheri
|RAIZEN
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Pilarzinho Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|Avenida Desembargador Hugo Simas, 2730
|little pillar
|RAIZEN
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Children’s Fuel Station Ltda
|Avenida Manoel Ribas, 498
|mercies
|RAIZEN
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Sambade Combustiveis Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 6625
|Barreirinha
|RAIZEN
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Posto Makiolka Ltda
|3115 Theodoro Makiolka Street
|Barreirinha
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Ribeira III Ltda
|Estrada da Ribeira Br-476, 517
|atuba
|IPIRANGA
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Sol Levante Ltda
|Rua Trajano Reis, 614
|San Francisco
|WHITE
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Aventador Ltda
|Avenida Mayor Erasto Gaertner, 308
|Baccheri
|IPIRANGA
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Taishan Auto Posto – Eireli
|Avenida Francisco M Albizu, 26
|Baccheri
|RAIZEN
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Aladin Supply Station and Services Ltda
|Avenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 3299
|Sao Braz
|RAIZEN
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Vila dos Ventos Ltda.
|Rua Francisco Dallalibera, 1539
|holy happiness
|RODOIL
|5,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Trevo Atuba Ltda
|Avenida Monteiro Tourinho, 1511
|atuba
|WHITE
|5,999
|22/09/2021
Ethanol Prices in Curitiba*
|corporate name
|Address
|Neighborhood
|Flag
|Sale price
|Collection date
|Auto Posto Jardim Querencia Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 5164 0
|Barreirinha
|WHITE
|4,530
|22/09/2021
|Alianca Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|893 Guilherme Weigert Road
|Santa Candida
|WHITE
|4,599
|22/09/2021
|Posto Felicita Ltda
|Rua Jose Risseto, 1110
|holy happiness
|WHITE
|4,649
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto California Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 1805
|ahu
|WHITE
|4,649
|22/09/2021
|GT Zanlorenzi e Cia Ltda
|Rua Amazonas Marcondes, 1106
|Cabral
|WHITE
|4,669
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Patmos Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 5.827 Ground Floor
|Barreinha
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|4,699
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Mocelin Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 3672
|Barreirinha
|WHITE
|4,699
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Lua Crescente Ltda.
|Rua Doutor Barreto Coutinho, 25
|Santa Candida
|IPIRANGA
|4,699
|22/09/2021
|Pilarzinho Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|Avenida Desembargador Hugo Simas, 2730
|little pillar
|RAIZEN
|4,699
|22/09/2021
|Auto Post Arizona Ltda
|Rua Raposo Tavares, 1630
|little pillar
|IPIRANGA
|4,699
|22/09/2021
|Tamandua Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|790 Amauri Lange Silverio Street
|little pillar
|WHITE
|4,699
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Bigorrilho Park Ltda.
|Rua Noel Rosa, 30
|Bigorilla
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|4,790
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Opera de Arame Ltda
|Rua Mateus Leme, 4365
|St. Lawrence
|IPIRANGA
|4,799
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Texas Fuel Ltda
|Rua Mateus Leme, 5761
|Branches
|IPIRANGA
|4,799
|22/09/2021
|Triches e Cia Ltda Range
|Nilo Pecanha Street, 1945
|good retreat
|IPIRANGA
|4,799
|22/09/2021
|Petrogas Network Comercio de Combustiveis S/a
|Rua Pedro Romildo Dall Stella, 450
|little pillar
|IPIRANGA
|4,899
|22/09/2021
|Rio Bravo Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|Rua Senador Xavier da Silva, 444
|civic center
|IPIRANGA
|4,899
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Mexico Ltda
|Mexico Street, 385 Ground floor
|Baccheri
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|4,899
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Jardim Ipe Ltda
|4140 Fredolin Wolf Avenue
|holy happiness
|IPIRANGA
|4,899
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Abaete Ltda
|Rua Fernando de Noronha, 1324
|Santa Candida
|WHITE
|4,939
|22/09/2021
|Posto Santa Rosa Ltda
|Rua Fernando de Noronha, 137
|Good view
|WHITE
|4,939
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Blue 32 Eireli
|Rua Mateus Leme, 2242
|civic center
|WHITE
|4,939
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Minerio Ltda
|Rua Padre Joao Wislinski, 493 0
|Santa Candida
|WHITE
|4,949
|22/09/2021
|Post Canal Capital Verde Ltda
|Avenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 2230
|Sao Braz
|WHITE
|4,949
|22/09/2021
|Post Canal Veneto Ltda
|Rua Alderman Tolado Tulio, 1602
|holy felicity
|WHITE
|4,949
|22/09/2021
|Acipe – Comercio de Combustiveis Ltda
|Rua Mateus Leme, 1339
|Bethlehem
|WHITE
|4,949
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Jardim Pinheiros Ltda
|Rua João Reffo, 1384
|holy happiness
|WHITE
|4,949
|22/09/2021
|JA Vendramin e Cia Ltda
|Avenida Manoel Ribas, 6559
|holy happiness
|RODOIL
|4,979
|22/09/2021
|Posto Treviso Ltda
|1058 Via Veneto Street
|holy happiness
|IPIRANGA
|4,989
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Lustosa Ltda
|Rua Duque de Caxias, 399
|San Francisco
|RAIZEN
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Petro Triângulo Ltda.
|Rua São Salvador, 360
|little pillar
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Acalanto Ltda Service Station
|Rua Mal Mascarenhas Moraes, 1020
|Santa Candida
|WHITE
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Tour Ts Limited
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 1305
|ahu
|RAIZEN
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Base Aérea Ltda.
|1600 Erasto Gaertner Avenue
|Baccheri
|IPIRANGA
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Post Canal Terra Ltda
|Avenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 4661
|Sao Braz
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Posto Jatiuca Ltda
|Avenida Manoel Ribas, 1360
|mercies
|IPIRANGA
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Erasto Gaertner Eireli Auto Post
|Rua Maximino Zanon, 31
|Baccheri
|RAIZEN
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Children’s Fuel Station Ltda
|Avenida Manoel Ribas, 498
|mercies
|RAIZEN
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Sambade Combustiveis Ltda
|Avenida Anita Garibaldi, 6625
|Barreirinha
|RAIZEN
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Posto Makiolka Ltda
|3115 Theodoro Makiolka Street
|Barreirinha
|PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Ribeira III Ltda
|Estrada da Ribeira Br-476, 517
|atuba
|IPIRANGA
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Sol Levante Ltda
|Rua Trajano Reis, 614
|San Francisco
|WHITE
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Aventador Ltda
|Avenida Mayor Erasto Gaertner, 308
|Baccheri
|IPIRANGA
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Taishan Auto Posto – Eireli
|Avenida Francisco M Albizu, 26
|Baccheri
|RAIZEN
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Aladin Supply Station and Services Ltda
|Avenida Alderman Toaldo Tulio, 3299
|Sao Braz
|RAIZEN
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Vila dos Ventos Ltda.
|Rua Francisco Dallalibera, 1539
|holy happiness
|RODOIL
|4,999
|22/09/2021
|Auto Posto Trevo Atuba Ltda
|Avenida Monteiro Tourinho, 1511
|atuba
|WHITE
|4,999
|22/09/2021
*Research done by the Tribuna on 09/15/2021, according to the most recent survey by the ANP.
