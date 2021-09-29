Geisy Arruda poses taking a bath on the beach and plays with fans: “Chuveirão”

This Tuesday (28), after enjoying a hot day, Geisy Arruda came up with a new click on social networks to drive more than 4 million followers crazy.

The muse took advantage of the sun to take a shower after a day at the beach and, of course, did not fail to share some daring photos in which she showed all her good shape and a perfect tan while she freshened up in the shower. “Did you know that the Brazilian people are the ones who bathe the most in the world? On average 20 baths per week. Shower. And how many baths do you take a day?”, he asked in the caption.

Recently, we showed here that the influencer Geisy Arruda is usually in good shape with sexy looks and never fails to share everything with her more than 4 million followers on Instagram.

In the clicks, the celebrity tends to generate controversy by appearing in bold photos and lavishing natural beauty. Therefore, the Newsroom Metropolitan gathered the 7 moments in which Geisy became a topic among fans.

