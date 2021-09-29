Girl drank 12 energy drinks a day and ended up at the hospital

posted on 9/28/2021 3:41 PM / updated on 9/28/2021 3:41 PM

In Zurich, Switzerland, a 17-year-old girl identified as Mascha K was admitted to a hospital for her addiction to energy drink.

The young woman was hospitalized after collapsing at school and experiencing heart pain. After what happened, the young woman told, in her TikTok account, that everything happened because she drank, on average, 12 cans a day.

for the swiss newspaper Blick, Mascha reported that he felt chest pains frequently, but he didn’t pay much attention. When she fainted, a friend took Marcha to the emergency room of the Cantonal Winterthur Hospital.

“When I told them how much red bull I drink a day, the doctors said that was why. I started drinking a lot at work, it started with a can in the morning, then one at every break, after work, at night with colleagues.” Mascha also says that energy drinks are addictive, and he started to “must” take them in order to wake up every morning.

While hospitalized, the young woman posted a video on TikTok with the caption: “I warn everyone: energy drinks are not so good for the heart.” She says that, since the event, she reduced the amount ingested per day, to two cans, but that the change left her “down”.

After the incident, Mascha says doctors recommended that she stop taking the product or she would have heart problems early on.