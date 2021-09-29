Girl who drank 12 cans of energy drinks a day ends up in hospital – International

(photo: Reproduction / TikTok) In Zurich, Switzerland, a



girl



identified as 17-year-old Mascha K was



hospitalized



in a hospital because of your



addiction



in drinking



energetic



.

The young woman was hospitalized after collapsing at school and experiencing heart pain. After what happened, the young woman told, in her account of the



TikTok



, that everything happened because she drank, on average, 12 cans a day.

For the Swiss newspaper Blick, Mascha reported that he often had chest pains but didn’t pay much attention. When she fainted, a friend took Marcha to the emergency room of the Cantonal Winterthur Hospital.

“When I told them how much red bull I drink a day, the doctors said that was the reason. I started drinking a lot at work, it started with a can in the morning, then one every break, after work, at night with the colleagues.” Mascha also says that energy drinks are addictive, and started to “need” to take them in order to wake up every morning.

While hospitalized, the young woman posted a video on TikTok with the caption: “I warn everyone: energy drinks are not so good for the heart.” She says that, since the event, she reduced the amount ingested per day, to two cans, but the change left her “down”.

After the incident, Mascha says the doctors recommended that she stop taking the product or she would have heart problems sooner.