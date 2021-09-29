Globo decides to end Malhação from 2022 – Prisma

TV Globo’s top management decided to end “Malhação” in 2022 and prepare a new schedule for their afternoons. “Malhação Sonhos”, currently in rerun, will be the last.

The project “Malhação – Eu Quero é Ser Feliz”, by brothers and filmmakers Marcos and Eduardo Carvalho, which would mark the return of unpublished productions, next year, was canceled today.

It was even in production, chosen cast and director selected – Paulo Silvestrini.

The story would take place in a school considered the worst in the country, with the risk of closing its doors.

The students would then fight to keep functioning.

The protagonists would be two girls and a boy. More than 70% of the cast would be black actors.

On a social network, writer Eduardo de Carvalho commemorated the project.

“Now the stuff is going to go crazy! From the Morro do Salgueiro to all of Brazil, we are going to share our stories, our dreams and our strengths. Next year promises strong emotions,” he wrote a few days ago.

Imagine the frustration with the cancellation of the story and the schedule, which revealed so many people.

“Malhação” has been produced and broadcast by Globo since April 24, 1995.

Originally created by Andréa Maltarolli and Emanuel Jacobina, under the direction of Roberto Talma.

The format has always been considered an important barn for productions from other times of the house’s dramaturgy.

Because of the pandemic, their recordings were also stopped.

Backstage at Globo, they wondered why it took so long to get back, since the station has “normally” recorded the other times. Now, you know the reason.