Globo will reformulate the afternoon’s schedule and famous people lament the end of ‘Malhação’

TV Globo decided to postpone the next unpublished season of ”Malhação” and reformulate its afternoon schedule, as anticipated in the column by Patrícia Kogut, from O GLOBO, and confirmed the channel to EXTRA. The new programming should debut as soon as the 2014 rerun of “Malhação: dreams” comes to an end.

“The unprecedented ‘Malhação’ project that was being produced was postponed and a new schedule for Globo’s afternoons is being developed,” said the TV Globo communication, in a statement.

Cast of Malhação: dreams, on air rerun currently on TV Globo Photo: Reproduction

On social networks, famous people, many of them revealed by the soap opera aimed at young audiences, spoke about the decision.

“The end of an era,” said actor Wagner Santisteban, who played the geek character Download in 2005 in production.

Roger Gobeth, who was in the cast of “Malhação” in two seasons (1999 and 2019), and actor Marcos Oli, who participated in the edition “Viva a Difference” and in the series “As Five” created from that season onwards, also wrote on social networks: “sad”. The child actor Ygor Marçal and Tonico Pereira considered the decision to be “a pity”. “Regrettable”, completed the actress Fabiula Nascimento.

Also as disclosed by the column of O GLOBO, the team began to be notified about the change last Monday, the 27th. The postponed production was created by twins Eduardo and Marcos Carvalho, known as Irmãos Carvalho, and could be used more forward. The cast tetes were even being performed by director Paulo Silvestrini and the story would take place in a school considered the worst in the country, in a neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio.

“Oh swear? What a pity! It would be historic for so many reasons,” said actress Aline Fanju, who participated in the season of “Malhação: Viva a Difference”.

Vagabanda musical group that was part of the 2004 season of Malhação Photo: Reproduction

Almost two weeks ago, Eduardo Carvalho, one of the authors, posted an Instagram post celebrating the new season:

“Now the stuff is going to get crazy! From the Salgueiro hill to all of Brazil, we are going to share our stories, our dreams and our strengths. Next year promises strong emotions”.

The Carvalho brothers have not yet commented on the reported decision. Before this plot, Globo had already given up producing “Malhação: Transformação”, written by Priscila Steinman and Marcia Prates, which was completely written.