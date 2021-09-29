Gomes: Simeone, Griezmann and Suárez scare away ghosts in Milan – 28/09/2021

In the first 30 minutes of the game, Milan crushed Atlético de Madrid. But then Kessie was childishly expelled. The game changed, and Atletico Madrid was looking for a comeback in the final minutes, with the winning goal scored at 52min of the final stage.

It was a night of the European Champions League in which three characters from Atlético de Madrid chased away ghosts: Simeone, Griezmann and Suarez.

It was at the San Siro stadium that Simeone lost his second Champions League final against Real Madrid in 2016 on penalties. According to him, he would tell years later, he thought of leaving Atlético de Madrid after that defeat. But it stayed. And that’s been almost 10 years in the job, the longest running coach in the big European leagues. Out of superstition – call it what you like – Atlético changed the hotel in relation to the 2016 trip and didn’t even train at the San Siro before this Tuesday’s game, they wanted to stay as little as possible in the city.

In that final, Griezmann, in his first spell at Atlético, missed a penalty when the team took Real Madrid 1-0. Returning to the club after three years in the Barcelona shirt, the Frenchman was booed by athletic fans. And, in five matches, they had a “balance” of zero goals, zero assists and zero submissions on goal.

With Atlético pressing Milan in search of a draw, Griezmann entered the second half today and, 39 minutes into the second half, scored a goal to make it 1-1 and break the Milan wall. First submission in six games. The first goal. And an important goal. That changes Atlético’s Champions League situation and could mean the rescue of Griezmann’s relationship with his fans.

Finally, 48 minutes into the final stage, in a hit and rebound move inside the area, the ball involuntarily touches Kalulu’s hand – there’s no way, it’s very difficult for a referee not to give this penalty. And Luís Suárez, minutes later, knocked to declare Atlético’s turnaround.

Suarez hadn’t scored an away goal in a Champions League game for six years, there were 25 dry games. Something he himself called “something that goes beyond a bad sequel.” It was another ghost. Almost a lock. That the Uruguayan broke kicking in the middle of the goal, but sending it inside.

Was it a fair victory for Atlético?

It is difficult to make the assessment. With 11 against 11, Milan were really superior, frighteningly superior. But Kessié’s expulsion changes everything, and Kessié doesn’t play for Atlético. Milan’s bad luck. With one more on the field, Atlético started to pile up good players on the field and, in fact, played more than just showering in the area and trying to win in the heat. Atlético, in fact, built the turn. Which came out on a silly penalty, but again, the ingenuity of the young Milan team is not Simeone’s fault.

The “group of death” takes on clearer contours now. Liverpool have six points, Atlético have three, Porto have one and Milan are left with nothing. Liverpool and Atlético, favorites to take the vacancy, face each other twice now, re-enacting an epic knock-out match played at the beginning of the year 2020, just before the pandemic changed our lives.