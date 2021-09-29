Good health habits can prevent cardiovascular disease

Making the population aware of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease, the one that kills the most in the world, is the objective of World Heart Day, celebrated today (29). “It kills much more than cancer, car accidents and covid-19,” he said in an interview with Brazil Agency, the Communication director of the Society of Cardiology of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Socerj), Bruno Bandeira. The campaign is mainly aimed at raising awareness of good health habits, such as a good and balanced diet, completely quitting smoking and practicing regular physical activity five times a week for 30 minutes.

“With physical activity, we will get out of a sedentary lifestyle and reduce obesity, in addition to controlling blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar. In other words, avoid high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. These are the main recommendations regarding the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. By controlling this, we will avoid these diseases”, said the cardiologist.

Bruno Bandeira recalled that this year’s campaign, organized by the World Heart Federation (WHF) highlights communication in its various forms in the digital world, encouraging the exchange of information between doctor and patient, teleconsultations, digital insertion , so that patients can increasingly know how to use care for sites well validated.

The director of Socerj recalled that in addition to digital media, communication also encompasses the relationship between the patient and their families, which was very distant during the covid-19 pandemic, generating many psychological illnesses, anxiety and, therefore, the worsening of cardiovascular diseases. World Heart Day was created in 2000 by the WHF to emphasize the importance of caring for the heart, one of Organs most important organs in the human body.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases accounted for 32% of all global deaths in 2019, totaling 17.9 million people, 85% of them from a heart attack or stroke. Data from the Cardiometer, from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), show that from January this year until 16:07 yesterday (28), the number of deaths from cardiovascular disease in Brazil reached 299,304 people.

Best way

The SBC also shows that, in Brazil, about 14 million people have a cardiovascular disease and at least 400,000 die annually from these diseases, which corresponds to 30% of all deaths in the country. Cardiologist Esmeralci Ferreira, from the hemodynamics department at the Pan-American Hospital, recalled that “it is much easier to take care of health than the disease. Therefore, the prevention of risk factors is the best way to avoid cardiovascular diseases”.

It confirmed that maintaining healthy habits is essential to preserve heart muscle health. According to the doctor, the main care with heart health is related to behavioral factors and habits that are easy to be incorporated into daily life. “For those who do not have any type of disease, the ideal is to see a cardiologist once a year. And for those who have any comorbidity, two to four times a year. Physical activities are essential and can be done in a pleasurable way, such as walking outdoors, going up and down stairs instead of using the elevator and riding a bicycle”. Maintaining a healthy diet, avoiding excess alcohol and not smoking also improve heart health, Ferreira recommended.

The expert also cited another common problem today, which are high levels of stress. They can stimulate heart problems, because faster heartbeats can increase blood pressure. High blood pressure, in turn, has an impact on the heart, leading to a greater risk of heart attack and stroke. “Sometimes small measures, such as eating quiet, stress-free meals without using cell phones and televisions, can help preserve heart health. Eat with pleasure and quality. This makes a difference, including stress relief”, suggested the cardiologist.

Covid-19

Another theme highlighted on World Heart Day is covid-19 and its effects on heart health. The coordinator of the Coronary Unit of the São José Health House (Santa Catarina Network), Gustavo Gouvêa, called attention to heart care and the risks of the pandemic.

He admitted that covid-19 can directly affect the heart, causing an inflammation called myocarditis, due to the virus that generates the disease. This can cause an arrhythmia and even heart attack-like manifestations. Gustavo Gouvêa cited a study carried out by a group of cardiologists at the San Raffaele Hospital, in Milan, Italy, considered a reference for cardiovascular complications in covid-19. Physicians evaluated 138 patients hospitalized for the disease, of whom 16.7% developed arrhythmia and 7.2% had acute cardiac injury.

Gouvêa advised that patients with covid-19 who have symptoms of cardiovascular disease, such as chest pain, palpitations and fainting, should seek an emergency room or a cardiologist to perform specific tests, including electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and enzyme dosage. He warned that after the acute phase of the disease, it is necessary to follow up with medical follow-up to see if the inflammation was reversed and if there was any sequelae.

Socerj’s Communication director, Bruno Bandeira, noted that myocarditis should not be a reason for non-vaccination. “The person must be vaccinated”.

postcovid

Gustavo Gouvêa informed that 85% of the cases of patients with covid-19 are mild, of people treated at home and not serious. For this group, after a period of 10 to 14 days, it is possible to resume their routine, including physical activities. For the 15% who had a more serious clinical condition, with hospitalization, it is necessary to undergo a clinical or cardiac evaluation to ensure that there is no sequelae, especially to resume physical exercise.

According to the specialist, a portion of these patients will need to undergo cardiac rehabilitation to return to exercising, with supervision. “Many lost muscle mass, as they were bedridden for days. To resume activities, they must go through a specific program to slowly recover their health and physical vigor.”

Kids

Figures from the World Heart Federation show the existence of 155 million obese and overweight children on the planet. It is estimated that they are 80% more likely to be overweight as adults and, as a result, have a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. Overweight children and young people are three to five times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke before reaching 65 years of age, in addition to being at high risk of developing diabetes.

Nutritionist Fabiana Peleteiro warned that “childhood overweight ends up generating a greater accumulation of fat in the arteries over the years, which increases the chances of a heart attack and stroke”. Therefore, he stated that the primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases should start in childhood and be directly related to changes in eating habits and lifestyle.