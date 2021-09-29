Google negotiates partnership involving Instagram and TikTok

Apparently, Google wants short videos from social networks to appear in its searches. The company is in contact with ByteDance, responsible for TikTok, in addition to talking to Facebook.

Read more: Google prepares collective network to find Android devices

Partnership

According to Google, the goal is to establish a partnership so that short videos appear in searches. This is because the format is the current trend of both Instagram and TikTok. By the way, the latter has always had short videos as its strong point.

“We help sites make their content discoverable and benefit from their location on Google. And they can choose how or whether their content will appear in the search,” said a Google representative. The interview was provided to The Information website.

It is worth remembering that Google currently shows videos on Youtube that are related to search. Therefore, since 2020 Google has been trying to establish a partnership between the aforementioned social networks.

Adaptation

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has already said that the platform is no longer a photo-sharing network. The announcement was made via his official Twitter profile recently. Mosseri said the social network will be aimed at entertainment and video content.

The changes are due to the success of other networks such as TikTok and the already quite traditional Youtube. “Let’s be honest, there is a lot of competition right now,” he said. “The TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger, and there are many others standing out as well,” said the executive.

In his speech, the head of the app commented on new functions. Among them are topic recommendations and greater degree of immersion of “full-screen” videos. Users will be able to experience what’s new “over the next few months,” he said.

In Mosseri’s words, Instagram “is no longer a photo sharing app”. He continues: “The number one reason people say they use Instagram for polls is for entertainment.”

It is important to highlight that the implementation of the Reels tool already announced the company’s new policy. Sharing short videos, with a focus on entertainment, came to stand up to TikTok.