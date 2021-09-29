Government accounts collapsed at R$9.8 billion in August, reports the Treasury

BRASILIA – Central government accounts registered a primary deficit of R$9.880 billion in August. The result – which brings together the accounts of the National treasure, social Security and central bank – was the best performance for the month since 2015, when it had been negative by R$7.714 billion. In August 2020, the difference between income and expenses had been negative by R$ 96.070 billion due to spending on the pandemic of coronavirus.

In the year through August, the primary result was a deficit of R$ 83.312 billion, the best result since 2019, when it totaled R$ 58.428 billion in the first eight months of the year. In the same period last year, this same result was negative by R$ 601.302 billion, also under the impact of the pandemic.

In August, revenues had a real increase of 13.1% compared to the same month last year, while expenses fell 41.2% in the same comparison, already discounted for inflation.

In the 12 months until August, the central government has a deficit of R$ 236.2 billion – equivalent to 2.7% of the GDP. The fiscal target proposed by the economic team for this year admits a deficit of up to BRL 247.118 billion in the central government’s accounts, but in the last bimonthly report the government predicted a smaller gap, of BRL 139.435 billion, even with extra expenses due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Treasury, the country could already have a zero deficit or even accounts in the blue, if extraordinary expenses to combat the covid-19 pandemic were disregarded.

“The perception is consolidated that, both in the result achieved, as in the forecast for the end of the year, disregarding the extraordinary expenses to fight the pandemic, Brazil could be close to zeroing the primary deficit in 2021, or even have a small surplus,” says the Treasury.

Spending for combating covid-19 is considerably below spending for this purpose in 2020. “While in 2020 the so-called ‘covid spending’ reached 7% of GDP, for 2021 the authorized volume is around 1.6 % of GDP”, he says. But, in the Treasury’s assessment, the country “is effectively fighting, with more focused expenses, the effects of the pandemic.”

For the agency, the deficit in August this year, less than the same month last year, “supports the trend of consistent improvement in fiscal indicators”.

The National Treasury accounts – including the Central Bank – had a primary surplus of R$5.955 billion in August and R$127.465 billion in the accumulated result for the year.

At the INSS there was a deficit of BRL 15.815 billion in the month and BRL 210.429 billion in the year. The accounts of the Central Bank alone had a deficit of R$ 20 million in August and R$ 349 million in the year to last month.

Spending ceiling

Expenditures subject to the spending ceiling rose 3.5% in August compared to the same month in 2020, according to the National Treasury. The bill does not include extraordinary expenses made to combat the effects of the pandemic, which are left out of the ceiling because they have been classified as urgent and unforeseen.

By the rule of roof, the limit for government expenditure growth is the accumulated variation of inflation in 12 months up to July of last year. However, as the government did not occupy the entire limit foreseen in previous years, in practice there is a margin for expansion of up to 5.9%.

the expenses of power Executive varied 3.6% in the period (margin is 6.0%). those of Legislative, grew by 0.9% (10.6% margin) and, from the judiciary, 0.5% (3.9%) margin.