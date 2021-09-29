GREAT PRICE | Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Gets Discounted And Pays Off On Amazon

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has been very successful in the Brazilian market by delivering great performance for a cost-effectiveness that is hard to beat. This updated version of the device now has the Snapdragon 860 processor, ensuring that you will be able to run all the games and applications available for Android with great quality.

In Brazil, it is worth buying the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro on Amazon, where it can be found at a great price and in stores that only work with stock in the national territory. This ensures faster delivery and cheaper (or even free) shipping. In addition, you have the A to Z Warranty, which protects the consumer against any problems in the delivery and condition of the product.

About Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro kept the distinctive design of the Poco X3, bringing a large 6.67-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. This higher refresh rate is responsible for delivering an even more fluid experience. than competing devices when displaying animations, videos and games. The cell phone also has a digital reader on the side to unlock the screen.

As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the Poco X3 Pro and it is also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, one of the best components manufactured by the company today, second only to models used in high-end cell phones, with much higher values ​​than those currently charged by the Poco X3 Pro.

This processor is enough for you to play any game with good quality and have the guarantee that the cell phone will not crash or choke during everyday use. Completing the device’s details is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, ultrawide, macro and depth sensors.

It’s worth buying on Amazon

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is a very interesting purchase option to be made on Amazon, where it can be purchased at stores that work with local stock and is at a great price taking advantage of this current offer. For that price, it’s a very cost-effective device, delivering high-end performance at a much more affordable price point than high-end devices.

In the image below, you can still see the price of the Poco X3 Pro at the time of publication of this text. A great advantage of the current promotion is that it can be paid in 10 installments, totally interest-free, paying the same price as those who choose to pay in cash.

