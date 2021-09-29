Gretchen entertains memes with show participation

And the eternal queen of swinging has shown that she also has other talents! Singer Gretchen, 62, was the guest of today’s “MasterChef” and entertained fans of the Band’s culinary reality show.

Unlike other singers, Gretchen didn’t just come to taste the dishes made by the participants, but to get her hands dirty. Divided into pairs, the top 11 of the season ended up leaving Kelyn without a partner and the singer came to her “salvation”.

Gretchen’s presence on the program was soon one of the most talked about issues on social media, with the term “vinagretchen”, used by her on the program:

Ana Paula speaking VINAGRETCHEN HAAHHAHAAHHA — The Heartbreak Prince (@fiilipealencar) September 29, 2021

gretchen at masterchef thank god you didn’t miss the chance to call vinaigrette vinaigrette — mc (@mcrealoficial) September 29, 2021

gretchen launching VINAGRETCHEN KKKK I LOVE — whiny and dumb (@oieusouagabs) September 29, 2021

Gretchen on MasterChef! There wasn’t even time already released that it’s going to roll vinaigrette kkkk icon! — .::Likinha::. (@ElisaMacedo) September 29, 2021

One of the singer’s most famous memes was also well remembered: the “triumphal” entry

And, of course, his meme playing with the knives was also well remembered:

It’s the result? Well, according to the chefs, Gretchen and Kelyn’s feijoada was well balanced and tasty, which earned the pair a lot of praise.